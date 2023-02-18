Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Federal Way bar

Feb 18, 2023, 1:57 PM
Federal Way shooting...
A shooting outside a Federal Way bar Saturday morning left one man dead, and one woman seriously injured. (Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
(Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

A shooting outside a Federal Way bar Saturday morning left one man dead, and one woman seriously injured.

Federal Way Police say the shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday following an argument outside the Brickyard Pub on 288th St. near Military Road.

Federal Way’s gun buyback runs out of gift cards early

A 31-year-old suspect drove away from the scene, but was arrested by Des Moines police shortly thereafter. Police say there is no current threat to the public at this time.

The male victim, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old female was transported to Harborview Medical Center with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.

Local News

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Mara...
Associated Press

Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, enters hospice care at home

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday. After a series of short hospital stays, the statement said, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family […]
20 hours ago
Social housing...
Bill Kaczaraba

John Curley: Social housing will not work in Seattle

The initiative would create a social housing developer, who will be able to own, acquire, and maintain social housing in Seattle.
20 hours ago
South Park Shooting...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police investigating after 2 injured in South Park shooting

Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the South Park neighborhood on Friday night.
20 hours ago
black style...
L.B. Gilbert

MoPOP hosting Black History Month fashion show tonight

MoPOP is hosting 'Through the Eyes of Art' in celebration of Black History Month to honor Black style this Saturday.
20 hours ago
Agate Pass Bridge...
Nate Connors

Weekend Traffic Report: Agate Pass Bridge to alternate traffic

From lane closures to major events clogging up the roads this weekend, this weekend's traffic presents some unique challenges.
20 hours ago
chop...
Frank Sumrall

City of Seattle, CHOP business owners agree to $3.65 million settlement

The City of Seattle has reached a settlement agreement with the group of business owners that sued the city over damages done during CHOP.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Federal Way bar