1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Federal Way bar

A shooting outside a Federal Way bar Saturday morning left one man dead, and one woman seriously injured.

Federal Way Police say the shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday following an argument outside the Brickyard Pub on 288th St. near Military Road.

A 31-year-old suspect drove away from the scene, but was arrested by Des Moines police shortly thereafter. Police say there is no current threat to the public at this time.

The male victim, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old female was transported to Harborview Medical Center with severe, but non-life threatening injuries.