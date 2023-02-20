Close
LOCAL NEWS

Avalanche warning in effect for mountain passes with rain, Wind Advisories in lowlands

Feb 20, 2023, 7:35 AM
avalanche warning...
Avalanche warnings are in effect for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes until Monday evening. (KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A winter storm is rolling through our mountain passes that could pose problems for drivers.

Avalanche warnings are in effect for Snoqualmie and Stevens passes until 6 p.m. Monday.

There is the potential for multiple natural slides at Snoqualmie Pass from strong winds and warming temperatures.

Dangerous avalanche conditions are also expected to develop at Stevens Pass on Monday.

In the lowlands, it will be rainy with Wind Advisories in effect starting at 6 p.m. for most of Western Washington.

Forecast

WATCHES, WARNINGS, ADVISORIES:

Winter Storm Warning: Until 4 p.m. Tuesday
Avalanche Warning: Until 6 p.m. Monday
High Wind Warning: 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday
Wind Advisory: 6 p.m. Monday to Tuesday morning
Storm Warning: Until Tuesday morning

Rain is increasing across all of Western Washington. It will become breezy to windy during the day and increase a lot late Monday night.

Snow levels at the mountain passes will come down late in the day and there will be a lot of snow in the mountains.

Travel is expected to be difficult due to heavy snow and strong winds.

The system coming in will be the doorway to some much colder air for Tuesday and the rest of the week.

The rain will be around for most of the day, but there will be some breaks at times. However, most of us will see rain all day with temps staying in the mid to upper 40s. Colder air will filter in later in the day and Monday night, dropping our snow levels from around 4,000 feet to about 2,000 feet. There is a Winter Storm Warning in the Cascades for around 1 to 3 feet of snow, with around 1 to 2 feet at the passes through Tuesday.

Wind will increase Monday afternoon and especially Monday night. There are Wind Advisories starting at 6 p.m. for most of Western Washington until Tuesday morning, with wind around 20 to 30 mph and gusts at or above 50 mph possible.

There is a High Wind Warning for the Admiralty Inlet Monday night, where gusts could be around 50 to 60 mph. The strongest wind will be late Monday into the early morning hours Tuesday.

