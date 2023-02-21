Close
LOCAL NEWS

Washington State Ferries back in service after weather, mechanical issues

Feb 21, 2023, 8:43 AM | Updated: 11:29 am
ferries...
The Edmonds-Kingston ferry service is temporarily suspended. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Updated 11:05 a.m.

Edmonds-Kingston ferry resumes service. Expect delays as only one ferry is being utilized.

 

Updated 10:30 a.m.

Updated 10:15 a.m.

The Edmonds-Kingston ferry route continues to be suspended because of mechanical issues. No word when that might re-open.

Updated 9:30 a.m.

Updated 9:10 a.m.

Updated 9:00 a.m.

High winds could disrupt Kitsap Transit ferry service this morning.

Kitsap Transit will attempt to operate all ferry sailings but may cancel sailings if sea conditions become unsafe.

All other Kitsap Transit boats are running right now.

Updated 8:45 a.m.

Service on the Edmonds-Kingston route is suspended until further notice due to electrical issues.

Washington State Ferries says the issue is with a transfer span at the Edmonds terminal.

Technicians are currently on-site addressing the problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

