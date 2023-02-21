Washington State Ferries back in service after weather, mechanical issues

Updated 11:05 a.m.

Edmonds-Kingston ferry resumes service. Expect delays as only one ferry is being utilized.

Here’s what it looked & sounded like just after sunset aboard #Suquamish on our #Seattle/#Bainbridge route. While we understand the importance of getting riders where they need to go, safety is our number one priority and crews will cancel sailings if they deem it unsafe to sail. pic.twitter.com/jqOBAqC985 — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) February 21, 2023

Updated 10:30 a.m.

Our #Edmonds route will return to service beginning with #Puyallup‘s 1105a #Kingston departure following earlier vehicle transfer span issue in Edmonds. #Spokane will enter service at 1155a out of Kingston. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) February 21, 2023

Updated 10:15 a.m.

The Edmonds-Kingston ferry route continues to be suspended because of mechanical issues. No word when that might re-open.

Updated 9:30 a.m.

PT/Coup – Route Resumes Service with the 9:30 a.m. Sailing from PT – 2/21 https://t.co/QNmLsAdEgo — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) February 21, 2023

Updated 9:10 a.m.

PT/Coup – Route to Resume Service With 930am PT to Coup Sailing https://t.co/QNmLsAdEgo — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) February 21, 2023

Updated 9:00 a.m.

High winds could disrupt Kitsap Transit ferry service this morning.

Kitsap Transit will attempt to operate all ferry sailings but may cancel sailings if sea conditions become unsafe.

All other Kitsap Transit boats are running right now.

Updated 8:45 a.m.

Morning. Following a difficult evening of disruptions due to weather, two routes are currently out of service:

▶️#Edmonds/#Kingston: Vehicle transfer span in Edmonds malfunctioning.

▶️#PortTownsend/#Coupeville: High winds and rough seas. — Washington State Ferries (@wsferries) February 21, 2023

Service on the Edmonds-Kingston route is suspended until further notice due to electrical issues.

Washington State Ferries says the issue is with a transfer span at the Edmonds terminal.

Technicians are currently on-site addressing the problem.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.