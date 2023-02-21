Close
LOCAL NEWS

Car accident leaves thousands without power near Beacon Hill

Feb 21, 2023, 12:50 PM | Updated: 1:03 pm
power outage...
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A car accident has knocked out power for approximately 8,000 customers in Seattle, spanning from Yesler Terrace across I-90 to North Beacon Hill.

Seattle City Light reported it could take up until 4 p.m. before power is restored. City Light also has an interactive map tracking current power outages.

Windstorm causes significant damage across Puget Sound region

This outage followed a significant wind storm Monday night, causing power outages, downed trees, and significant damage throughout the region. At one point Monday, 23,000 homes were without power due to the high winds.

Due to the Pacific Northwest’s history with harsh weather in the wintertime, both Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light made sure to inform the organizations are ready for swift responses whenever the power goes down.

“We’re prepared — we hope for the best and prepare for the worst,” Gerald Tracy, a spokesman for PSE, told KIRO Newsradio last month in preparation for the winter. “We always have hundreds of crews ready at all times.”

