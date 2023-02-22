Dozens of flights delayed at Sea-Tac Airport due to winter storm

A powerful, coast-to-coast storm is bringing heavy snow, high winds, and ice, putting parts of more than two dozen states under winter weather alerts.

At Sea-Tac Airport, 44 flights had been canceled and 28 delayed Wednesday morning as of 7:42 a.m., according to FlightAware.

Alaska Airlines makes up the majority of those cancellations and delays.

According to the National Weather Service, the snowfall throughout the plains could be historic. As much as 25 inches may pile up, with the heaviest amounts falling across east-central Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin.

Here in the Puget Sound area, NWS says it does not expect the snow to accumulate more than an inch anywhere outside the Olympic Peninsula.

But temperatures could dip below freezing north of Seattle, and that could lead to patches of ice on the road.