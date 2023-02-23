Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murdering 4-month-old boy

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested on suspicion of murder charges following the death of an infant in an apartment.

Tacoma Police say Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 6300 block of N. 26th St. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8:21 p.m. The 911 caller said a 4-month-old baby was not breathing.

Medics started life-saving measures and took the baby boy to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Members of the hospital staff determined the baby’s injuries resulted from trauma they described as “non-accidental.”

The 23-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the second degree.

