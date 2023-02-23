Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murdering 4-month-old boy

Feb 23, 2023, 7:13 AM | Updated: 9:32 am
robbery...
(KIRO 7 News)
(KIRO 7 News)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A 23-year-old Tacoma man has been arrested on suspicion of murder charges following the death of an infant in an apartment.

Tacoma Police say Tacoma Fire Department medics were called to the 6300 block of N. 26th St. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 8:21 p.m. The 911 caller said a 4-month-old baby was not breathing.

Medics started life-saving measures and took the baby boy to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Downtown Seattle drug dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison

Members of the hospital staff determined the baby’s injuries resulted from trauma they described as “non-accidental.”

The 23-year-old man was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the second degree.

Local News

job fair...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Hiring: U.S. Postal Service holding job fairs Feb. 23 to 28

The United States Postal Service is holding four job fairs in Seattle and SeaTac over the next few days. Job seekers will be able to meet current employees to find out what working for the Postal Service is like. There is an urgent need for mail carriers, clerks, and mail handlers. USPS is hoping to […]
10 hours ago
Auburn bail...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail

A man police say tried to pull a barista through a drive-through window in Auburn is out of jail Thursday.
10 hours ago
Seattle cold...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle freeze: Cold temperatures linger, ice remains an issue

The cold temperatures Thursday morning are in the mid to upper 20s. Over the morning hours, expect some light snow showers across the region.
10 hours ago
snow...
Nicole Jennings

Flight cancellations, delays continue at Sea-Tac Airport today

The winter storm hitting Washington led to hundreds of flight delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday.
1 day ago
cannabis...
Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News

State senate passes bill that would ban pre-employment cannabis tests

A bill that would eliminate cannabis tests as a condition of employment was passed by the Washington State Senate on Wednesday.
1 day ago
muckleshoot tribe...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle Kraken to wear Muckleshoot Indian Tribe jersey patch

The Seattle Kraken is partnering with the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe by wearing the tribe’s logo on their jerseys for the 2023-2024 season
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Tacoma man arrested on suspicion of murdering 4-month-old boy