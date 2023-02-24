Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Weekend will be snowy, cloudy, cold around the Sound

Feb 24, 2023, 7:09 AM
seattle weather...
It will be cold and dry Friday, but that will change over the weekend. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Winter is keeping its grip on western Washington. This weekend will be snowy, cloudy, and cold.

After record-setting cold this morning (21 degrees), high clouds will move in tonight. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

The National Weather Service in Seattle reports tomorrow will start out with increasing clouds. Snow moves in beginning in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

By evening, the snow moves into the metro area. Expect 2-4 inches of snow overnight on Saturday. The northern convergence zone could see heavier snow accumulation.

Why sexually violent predators are being housed in local communities

From meteorologist Nick Allard and the KIRO 7 TV weatherblog:

Temperatures Sunday afternoon could exceed 40 degrees in parts of the lowlands from Seattle south, so some melting and thawing of snow is likely but expect that travel will be difficult from Saturday night through Sunday morning before some improvement in spots.

Monday morning there should still be some lingering snow or wet snow showers, which may be an issue for parts of the morning commute. During the day and through Tuesday we’ll keep scattered snow/wet snow and rain showers going. It’s looking drier and a little milder starting Wednesday. It looks warmer on Thursday with some actual pockets of rain coming our way.”

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this report.

Local News

Pete Carroll Russell Wilson...
Bill Kaczaraba

Report: Russell Wilson wanted Pete Carroll, John Schneider fired

In an article in The Athletic, former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wanted coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider fired.
10 hours ago
Leavenworth...
Bill Kaczaraba

Mountain coaster adds dimension to Leavenworth as tourist destination

It's promoted as "the first alpine coaster in Washington state" and it opens in May in Leavenworth.
10 hours ago
SEATTLE TRAFFIC...
Bill Kaczaraba

Multiple-car crash cleared on southbound I-5 near Ship Canal Bridge

A multi-car crash that had earlier closed all lanes of southbound I-5 has been cleared, according to WSDOT.
10 hours ago
sex offenders...
Kate Stone

Why sexually violent predators are being housed in local communities

Where — and how — to house violent sex offenders in Washington has become a debated topic among residents, lawmakers, and state officials.
1 day ago
Boeing 787...
Associated Press

Boeing stops deliveries of jet on questions surrounding part

Boeing has stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a part near the front of the plane.
1 day ago
Mechanical accident...
Bill Kaczaraba

Construction worker rescued after being pinned 100 feet in the air

Seattle firefighters have rescued a 35-year-old construction worker who was pinned on an elevated conveyor belt early Thursday.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Weekend will be snowy, cloudy, cold around the Sound