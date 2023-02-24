Weekend will be snowy, cloudy, cold around the Sound

Winter is keeping its grip on western Washington. This weekend will be snowy, cloudy, and cold.

After record-setting cold this morning (21 degrees), high clouds will move in tonight. Highs today will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Increasing confidence for another lowland snow event Saturday night into Sunday as the next system drops southward into the area. Here is a look at the most likely snowfall amount ranges for the Saturday-Monday period. ❄️#WAwx pic.twitter.com/AyRWGzUJni — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 24, 2023

The National Weather Service in Seattle reports tomorrow will start out with increasing clouds. Snow moves in beginning in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

⚠️There is a growing signal for a moderate Seattle snowstorm Saturday night into Sunday morning. ⚠️ 2-4” is my guess right now. Stay tuned. And remember, it always finds a way to snow on Feb. 26 — Seattle Weather Blog (@KSeattleWeather) February 23, 2023

By evening, the snow moves into the metro area. Expect 2-4 inches of snow overnight on Saturday. The northern convergence zone could see heavier snow accumulation.

From meteorologist Nick Allard and the KIRO 7 TV weatherblog:

Temperatures Sunday afternoon could exceed 40 degrees in parts of the lowlands from Seattle south, so some melting and thawing of snow is likely but expect that travel will be difficult from Saturday night through Sunday morning before some improvement in spots. Monday morning there should still be some lingering snow or wet snow showers, which may be an issue for parts of the morning commute. During the day and through Tuesday we’ll keep scattered snow/wet snow and rain showers going. It’s looking drier and a little milder starting Wednesday. It looks warmer on Thursday with some actual pockets of rain coming our way.”

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this report.