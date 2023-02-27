Close
LOCAL

Overnight snow in Puget Sound not likely to impact morning commute

Feb 26, 2023, 4:56 PM | Updated: 6:23 pm
snow edmonds...
The playground at Esperance Park in Edmonds was empty Sunday morning after a dusting of snow. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Snow is unlikely overnight along metro highways and the winter weather we’ve been having is unlikely to have an impact on the morning commute.

“A south wind is not good for a snow event,” said KIRO meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “And Monday morning should be just fine for the commute.”

Ted said we could see some accumulations in the Cascade foothills between 2-500 feet overnight.

“As for an I-5 commute, any potential accumulation might happen between LaConner and Stanwood,” Ted said.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says some snow is expected overnight, especially along the coast and south of Olympia.

If there is a shift in the upper air conditions, the metro areas may see some snow, but that is unlikely as well.

Ted says there is a silver lining to all this late winter snow, snow pack in the mountains is now close to 100% of where it should be this time of year.

Body of man recovered from Colchuck Peak avalanche

From meteorologist Frankie Katafias and the KIRO 7 TV weatherblog:

Monday and Tuesday, we’ll still have spotty areas of precipitation of mainly rain during the afternoon and evening but rain/snow mix overnights so we’ll be watching for minor travel impacts in spots.

We dry out a bit by mid-week with slightly milder temperatures but still highs stay in the 40s in the lowlands through the first weekend of March. Average highs are in the low 50s.

KIRO 7 TV contibuted to this report

 

 

