Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

22 years after Nisqually earthquake, some still not ready for ‘the big one’

Feb 27, 2023, 7:40 AM | Updated: 9:23 am
earthquake, big one, urm, urms, cascadia...
Seattle's Fenix Underground storefront after the 2001 Nisqually earthquake. (FEMA, Washington State Governor's Office)
(FEMA, Washington State Governor's Office)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Tuesday, Feb. 28, marks the 22-year anniversary of the damaging Nisqually earthquake rattling western Washington.

On the sunny morning of Feb. 28, 2001, just before 11 a.m., the ground suddenly began to powerfully shake, building in intensity, as a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 11 miles below the Nisqually Delta. The epicenter was northeast of Olympia, but it was felt in Tacoma and Seattle and even as far away as Oregon, British Columbia, eastern Washington, and Idaho.

Seattle plans to finally address over 1,100 buildings at risk of collapse in earthquake

More than 400 people were injured, though only one person died of a heart attack. The damage, however, was extensive: close to $4 billion, according to the Washington Military Department. It was an event many in the Puget Sound area had never experienced before. The last quakes reaching that intensity were in 1949 and 1965, respectively.

Washington state is no stranger to earthquakes. Over 1,000 occur in Washington each year, according to the state’s Emergency Management Division. The majority of these are small; most may not even be felt. But in the last 125 years, the state has experienced at least 20 damaging earthquakes.

Most of our populated areas have a 40-80% chance of a large earthquake happening in the next 50 years, the second highest level of risk in the United States, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

These could be Nisqually-level events or something far more destructive. The Cascadia Subduction Zone just off the Pacific Northwest coast can produce around a 9.0 magnitude quake, as history shows. That’s the same magnitude as the 2011 quake off the coast of Japan that devastated the island nation and was felt all the way to the coast of Alaska.

In short: it’s not if but when ‘the big one’ will hit Washington.

Leif Jackson, the owner of Sound Seismic Earthquake Retrofitting in Seattle, says one thing families can do to protect themselves is to retrofit their homes to help stabilize them.

“The work has been shown to be very effective at preventing major structural damage,” Jackson says.

Prior to 1980, state building codes did not require houses to be bolted to their foundations. This does not mean that every house built before 1980 is “unsecured,” only that it was not a requirement, according to officials with the City of Seattle.

However, they say if your home is not properly secured, it may be at increased risk of “slipping” off the foundation during a major earthquake. Much of the damage from the Nisqually earthquake was near the epicenter, but unreinforced concrete or masonry buildings in the First Hill, Pioneer Square, and SoDo neighborhoods of Seattle also suffered the effects.

Leif Jackson estimates out of the more than 950,000 homes in King County, at least 400,000 need retrofitting, and he says the time to get it done is now.

“The people I talk to who say ‘I’ve been through 3 earthquakes; my house is fine’… [I say] your house has been through 3 moderate earthquakes. The big earthquakes will be a different event entirely,” Jackson said.

Retrofitting is admittedly not cheap. The cost depends on multiple factors, including whether your house has a basement, but it ranges from a few thousand dollars to more than $30,000, according to Jackson. He says while the upfront price is steep, it will cost far more to repair the damage after a major earthquake.

“A lot of our homes [in Seattle] cost a million dollars. A $10,000 retrofit is 1% of that,” Jackson said.

If you don’t want to hire a contractor, it is possible to retrofit a home yourself. The City of Seattle’s Office of Emergency Management and Department of Planning and Development offers a free class for those who want to do so.

As for where you’ll be when ‘the big one’ does hit, a system recently launched in our area could provide seconds of warning to protect yourself before it arrives.

The ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning alerts warn residents of incoming earthquakes through the MyShake app, built-in software on Android Phones, and the Wireless Emergency Alert system on all phones. Residents can download the app on their phones through the App Store or Google Play.

The free MyShake app was launched on Jan. 26, 2022, the anniversary of the devastating Cascadia earthquake hitting the Pacific Northwest more than 300 years ago. The app will send alerts to phones in light to heavy shaking areas for estimated magnitude 4.5 earthquakes and higher. Alerts will not go out for all felt events, just damaging ones.

For more earthquake preparedness information, such as a backup communication plan and how to secure items in your home or business, visit Washington Earthquake Preparedness from the Department of Natural Resources.

Local News

Microsoft stabbing...
DEBORAH HORNE, KIRO 7 NEWS

Microsoft employee improving after stabbing by stranger

A Microsoft employee is now in satisfactory condition after a vicious, unprovoked attack last Wednesday near the tech giant’s campus in Redmond.
9 hours ago
domestic violence...
L.B. Gilbert

Kitsap deputy arrested after allegations of domestic violence

A Kitsap County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence after allegations Saturday afternoon
9 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Clark County deputy loses leg after snow-covered tree branch crushed patrol car

A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy is beginning a long road to recovery after he was seriously injured when a large tree branch slammed into his patrol vehicle on Wednesday.
9 hours ago
Seattle Fire Department, vaccine mandate, Seattle Fire...
L.B. Gilbert

Building on fire in University District kills 1, under investigation

A building fire in the University District killed one person Sunday night, the Seattle Fire Department announced.
9 hours ago
budgets...
Associated Press

Bill to legalize duplexes, fourplexes in Washington advances

A bill that would legalize duplexes and fourplexes in most neighborhoods in nearly every Washington city has cleared another committee in the state Legislature.
9 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Suspect in deadly 2020 downtown Seattle shooting could be released from jail while awaiting trial

The last suspect in the deadly 2020 shooting in downtown Seattle could walk out of the King County Jail on Monday.
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
22 years after Nisqually earthquake, some still not ready for ‘the big one’