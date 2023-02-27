Close
LOCAL NEWS

Kitsap deputy arrested after allegations of domestic violence

Feb 27, 2023, 8:53 AM | Updated: 8:53 am
(Photo from Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Saturday afternoon for misdemeanor domestic violence after allegations came to light.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) tweeted about the arrest at 3:17 p.m. Saturday, saying the deputy was arrested “following allegations of misdemeanor domestic violence. The arrest follows the report of an incident shortly after noon today, February 25.”

KC Prosecutor’s Office uses data to better understand domestic violence cases

The case was then referred to the Bremerton Police Department for investigation.

Police booked the deputy into the Kitsap County Jail, but he will be held in a jail outside Kitsap County until a court appearance Monday.

The case was referred to the Kitsap County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy voluntarily gave up all of their firearms, a county vehicle, their sheriff’s badge, and commission card and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Kitsap deputy arrested after allegations of domestic violence