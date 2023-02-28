Close
LOCAL NEWS

Additional pandemic-era SNAP benefits to end March 1

Feb 28, 2023, 6:13 AM
KIRO 7 News Staff
On March 1, the extra boost in payments for those receiving help through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end.

The federal government has been providing a boost in payments for recipients in the program because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in December 2022, Congress voted to stop the extra funds.

For tens of millions of Americans, that means they’ll receive hundreds of dollars less to provide food for themselves and their families.

“Too much, it’s too much for me right now,” said Leticia Brito, a mom, who lives in Auburn. Brito has a 14-year-old son and she’s worried about what she’ll do without the extra boost in benefits.

“I’ll probably have to cut down on my food and I’d rather have him eat,” she said.

Brito said before the pandemic she was receiving $25 per month from SNAP and with the boost, she and her son have been receiving about $300 per month.

“What is really worrying me right now is having to cut down on the food I’m going to have to buy so I can have enough money to pay my rent,” Brito said.

Millions of people like Brito will now have to make do with less.

“Every time this happens we notice almost right away the impact of people starting to come back into the food bank,” said Debbie Christian, the executive director of the Auburn Food Bank.

Christian said it’s already been a struggle to get food on the shelves at the food bank.

“Our food supply was already down,” Christian said. “Our donations have already been down just since the COVID ending so we’re like $160,000 down from there and we’re about 190,000 pounds down in food.”

With more families expected to come to the food bank for help, Christian said it will be difficult to keep up with demand.

“If my donors are hurting too then they’re not going to be able to give either so we are very cautious right now of what the future is holding,” Christian said.

The Auburn Food Bank is in need of both monetary and food donations. You can make donations online or in person.

