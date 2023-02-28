Watch: Rescue of snowboarder who fell 100 feet at Snow Lake

The King County Sheriff’s Office released an incredible video of a dramatic rescue on the slopes of the Snow Lake Trailhead.

On Friday, paramedics were hoisted down to treat the snowboarder — who fell nearly 100 feet at the Snow Lake Trailhead, just north of Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass.

Crews rescue woman after falling into Elliott Bay from ferry

The “Guardian 2” rescue team stabilized the snowboarder, and he was taken to Harborview for more treatment.