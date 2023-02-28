Close
LOCAL NEWS

Watch: Rescue of snowboarder who fell 100 feet at Snow Lake

Feb 28, 2023, 9:56 AM | Updated: 10:18 am
The King County Sheriff’s Office released an incredible video of a dramatic rescue on the slopes of the Snow Lake Trailhead.

On Friday, paramedics were hoisted down to treat the snowboarder — who fell nearly 100 feet at the Snow Lake Trailhead, just north of Interstate 90 through Snoqualmie Pass.

The “Guardian 2” rescue team stabilized the snowboarder, and he was taken to Harborview for more treatment.

