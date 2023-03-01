Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Bill forcing clergy members to report child abuse passes WA Senate

Feb 28, 2023, 4:10 PM
clergy-penitent privilege...
Bishop William Skylstad, Bishop of Spokane, Washington and President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, (L), and Monsignor William Fay, General Secretary of the Conference, (C), listen to Francis Cardinal George, Archbishop of Chicago and Vice President of the Conference, (R) during the organization's spring meeting June 15, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Legislation has advanced through the Washington state Senate to make members of the clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect — passing on a unanimous vote.

SB 5280, sponsored by Sen. Noel Frame (D-Seattle), would require clergy to report sexual abuse allegations to authorities. The lone exception is if the information was received amid clergy-penitent privilege, a nationally-recognized form of privileged communication that protects conversations between religious advisers and an advisee, which has sparked a statewide debate.

As the bill continues to move through the legislative process, legislators will argue whether to continue that exemption or amend the bill to close it.

Legislature mulls expanding partial exemptions for property taxes

“We’re going to have some tough conversations about the issue of clergy-penitent privilege here in the Legislature and find what’s possible for us to pass,” said Frame in a prepared statement. “This bill is already a major step forward for protecting children, and my priority is to pass it into law this year in the strongest form we can.”

Washington is one of just seven states that do not list clergy as mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect. Alaska, in addition to Washington, are the only two states that currently protect clergy-penitent privilege, meaning clergy within the state are exempt from being examined in court for any confession made in confidence.

The Washington State Catholic Conference is urging the Legislature to keep the clergy-penitent privilege clause in the bill, claiming it would be a violation of the First Amendment otherwise.

Currently, in the state, Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) employees, law enforcement, social workers, professional school personnel, county coroners, and health care providers alongside employees of social service, welfare, mental health, home care, and home health agencies are required to be mandatory reporters, according to the DHSH.

Frame is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse, and the abuse ended only after she told a teacher who was a mandatory reporter.

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

“This subject is personally very important for me,” said Frame. “I was abused from the ages of 5 to 10 by a member of my own family, a teenage cousin. It stopped when I told a teacher, who then reported it to the authorities, and ultimately to my parents.

“Mandatory reporters play an important role in protecting children, which is why teachers and others who have close relationships with children have to take on that reporting responsibility,” said Frame. “Faith leaders have similarly trusted relationships with children in their communities and should share the same responsibility.”

The bill now goes to the House for consideration, the reverse of a similar bill’s fate from 2005. Eighteen years ago, a bill that would have compelled clergy to report sexual abuse passed in the House unanimously, but couldn’t make it out of the state Senate.

Local News

sex offenders...
Kate Stone

Home for violent sex offenders in Tenino shuts down

A facility in Tenino getting ready to house violent sex offenders will not be moving forward, according to Supreme Living.
16 hours ago
Wishkah ferry...
Micki Gamez

Ferry system announces Edmonds-Kingston route at full strength

Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced Tuesday the Edmonds-Kingston ferry route will stay on a two-boat service.
16 hours ago
capitol hill block party...
L.B. Gilbert

Lineup announced for 2023 Capitol Hill Block Party

The Capitol Hill Block Party is back with the reveal of their 2023 lineup featuring artists like Louis the Child, Denzel Curry, and more.
16 hours ago
DUI crash...
L.B. Gilbert

High number of traffic fatalities attributed to DUI, speed

Recent data from WTSC showed that 2022 was one of the most deadly years in traffic, with the highest number of traffic fatalities since 1990.
16 hours ago
tolliver...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Accused Seattle mass shooter set to be released from jail while awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.
16 hours ago
springsteen...
Frank Sumrall

Spike, Cross debate ticket prices ahead of Springsteen’s latest tour

"This will be my 55th show? I'm not really certain, you lose track after so many years," Spike said. "I will stop at nothing to see Bruce."
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Bill forcing clergy members to report child abuse passes WA Senate