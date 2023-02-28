Home for violent sex offenders in Tenino shuts down

(Photo courtesy of The Bryan Suits Show on AM 770 KTTH)

A Thurston County facility getting ready to house violent sex offenders will not be moving forward, according to Supreme Living.

Supreme Living LLC — who was contracted by the state to run the property in Tenino — made that announcement Tuesday, citing cost and land use requirements.

The facility was supposed to open Feb. 1, but was delayed while concerns over zoning and code requirements were addressed.

It faced widespread criticism from some community members, local officials, and law enforcement.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

