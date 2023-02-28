Close
LOCAL NEWS

Home for violent sex offenders in Tenino shuts down

Feb 28, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm
sex offenders...
A housing facility for convicted sex offenders in Thurston County was expected to open last month, but was delayed. (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Suits Show on AM 770 KTTH)
(Photo courtesy of The Bryan Suits Show on AM 770 KTTH)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

A Thurston County facility getting ready to house violent sex offenders will not be moving forward, according to Supreme Living.

Supreme Living LLC — who was contracted by the state to run the property in Tenino — made that announcement Tuesday, citing cost and land use requirements.

The facility was supposed to open Feb. 1, but was delayed while concerns over zoning and code requirements were addressed.

It faced widespread criticism from some community members, local officials, and law enforcement.

Developing story. Check back for updates.

Read KIRO Newsradio’s Kate Stone’s three-part series investigating how this growing issue is being handled across Washington state.

Part I: Why sexually violent predators are being housed in local communities

Part II: Sex offender housing: How recent WA laws have changed the process

Part III: Enumclaw, Tenino residents concerned over sex offender housing

