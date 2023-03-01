Close
LOCAL NEWS

Kent Police investigating kidnapping of two children

Mar 1, 2023, 10:45 AM | Updated: 12:22 pm
Kent kidnapping suspect...
Kent kidnapping suspect. (Kent Police)
(Kent Police)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A vehicle with two children inside was stolen on East Hill in Kent Wednesday morning, according to police.

At approximately 7 a.m., Kent police officers responded to the 20800 block of 110th Ave SE in response to a kidnapping.

The 911 caller stated that her vehicle had just been stolen by a stranger, and her two young children were still inside.

Kent Police and 911 dispatch immediately advised surrounding law enforcement agencies and requested assistance in locating the vehicle. At about 7:20 a.m., the vehicle, with the children still inside, was located by a Kent officer in the 10900 block of SE 233rd. The suspect had fled the area. The children were unharmed.

Kent Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the kidnapping suspect pictured above. Please call the Kent PD tip line at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTips@kentwa.gov if you have information about his identity.

