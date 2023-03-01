Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

City of Seattle has less tree cover than 5 years ago

Mar 1, 2023, 1:24 PM | Updated: 1:45 pm
tree...
Lisa Ciecko, a Seattle Parks and Recreation plant ecologist, looks at a tree on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in Seattle. Cities across the world have promised to plant more carbon-absorbing trees to help fight climate change. Research has shown the shade of mature trees also helps reduce unhealthful “heat islands,” especially in poor neighborhoods.(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle is called the Emerald City in part due to all the green foliage. However, the city is a little less green, according to a new report on the city’s tree canopy.

The City of Seattle released the final 2021 Tree Canopy Assessment Wednesday showing the city has lost 255 acres of tree canopy since 2016. This is a 1.7% relative decline in the amount of tree coverage around the city, roughly the size of Green Lake.

As climate change progresses, trees in cities struggle

“Our vision for the urban forest is a Seattle where everyone—starting with those most harmed by current and existing racial inequities—has access to trees and the benefits they provide and where we keep our trees and forest healthy and thriving in the face of a changing climate,” the report read.

Seattle’s goal is to achieve 30% citywide canopy cover by 2037, distributed equitably, as well as to improve tree health and resilience to climate change.

Part of the impact of the loss of foliage includes the fact that neighborhoods impacted by racial and economic injustice started with less canopy and lost more than the citywide average. Less economically wealthy neighborhoods, and also more racially diverse ones, had 31% less canopy in 2021, an increase in disparity from 2016 (when they had 27% less).

This is an important problem to solve, said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“Critical for ensuring Seattle’s standing as a truly emerald and evergreen city, trees provide essential benefits to our communities from heat mitigation to air quality improvement and overall wellbeing,” Harrell said. “This decline in canopy cover means we need to do more to plant, preserve, and protect trees to meet our goals for Seattle’s canopy, climate, and communities.

“The information in this report is informing our upcoming efforts to drive improvements — including new strategies to plant more trees and maintain our existing canopy, all while prioritizing equity in neighborhoods who face the worst impacts of climate change,” Harrell continued.

Of the canopy lost, nearly 43% of it was from city parks, despite parks making up only 5% of the city’s land usage. These areas require active management to ensure long-term forest health and resilience, and losses here may be due to aging deciduous trees coming down naturally or being selectively removed to allow for the growth of evergreen trees.

Patti Bakker, Urban Forestry Advisor with Seattle’s Office of Sustainability & Environment, said that the loss of the canopy is due to a lot of factors, including costs, development, and climate.

“The reasons for tree canopy loss are complex and not due to one single cause, and our solutions must also be multi-faceted,” said Bakker. “Climate change, aging trees, making way for other uses such as infrastructure, development projects and other needs in residential yards, increasing budget and maintenance costs, and more, all contribute to changes in our tree canopy. We will continue to work to improve the stability and coverage of our tree canopy so the benefits of our trees can be felt by all.”

The city has said that they will continue to conduct detailed analyses with the data to develop a Tree Canopy Equity & Resilience Plan, which will serve as the citywide plan for how we will equitably reach our canopy cover goals, and to continue to update our urban forestry management work.

Local News

WWI...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Stolen UW statue honoring fallen WWI students recovered in Auburn

A valuable bronze statue taken from a University of Washington (UW) frat house more than two years ago has finally returned.
17 hours ago
tolliver...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Accused Seattle mass shooter released from jail while awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.
17 hours ago
fentanyl pills...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Man caught with nearly $3K in stolen fragrance, allegedly planned to trade for fentanyl pills

Employees notified deputies that one of the bottles had a GPS tracker, which showed that the suspect was in a parking lot outside a nearby department store.
17 hours ago
sound transit fare ORCA card, income-based fare, ORCA cards...
L.B. Gilbert

Sound Transit starts $1 fare with ORCA LIFT program

On Tuesday, the Sound Transit Board announced that they would be moving forward with a plan to provide cheap and easy access to public transit
17 hours ago
I-5 backup...
Bill Kaczaraba

Express lanes re-open on I-5 after emergency pothole repairs

After maintenance crews did some emergency repairs on the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, the express lanes have now been reopened.
17 hours ago
FILE - Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting on March 22...
Associated Press

Sen. Sanders schedules vote to force Starbucks CEO to testify

Sen. Bernie Sanders is raising the stakes in his effort to get Starbucks' interim CEO Howard Schultz to testify at a Senate hearing
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
City of Seattle has less tree cover than 5 years ago