CRIME BLOTTER

Tacoma woman with tuberculosis facing arrest for refusing treatment

Mar 3, 2023, 1:44 PM
Tacoma tuberculosis...

FILE - A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuberculosis Day World Health Organization. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)

(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A., File)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis (TB) is facing arrest Friday after her counter-arguments in court were unsuccessful.

“The judge issued a warrant for civil arrest on or following Friday, March 3rd, for the woman to be taken to a specially designed facility at the Pierce County Jail for isolation testing and treatment,” said Pierce County Health Department Director Dr. Anthony Chen.

The court order says she can be released when she is no longer a threat to the community.

“If you walk down the street or if you have a brief period in a room with a person with TB, you’re extremely unlikely to get infected with that type of brief exposure,” Dr. Thomas Hawn, director of the University of Washington’s TB research and training center, told KIRO Newsradio’s Nicole Jennings.

Antibiotics can cure tuberculosis. It can also resolve on its own, but that can take years.

The Tacoma woman will not be forced to have any medical treatments.

Seattle police make arrests to deter drug deals in downtown

Seattle Police arrested multiple suspects last week in an effort to deter the open-air drug deals in downtown Seattle.

The first arrest occurred in the 300 block of Bell Street on Wednesday. Officers observed a man openly selling suspected crack cocaine to another man in exchange for cash.

When officers arrested and searched the 27-year-old male suspect, they located narcotics and cash on him. The suspect was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

Later that day, officers observed a second male suspect in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue sell what appeared to be fentanyl pills to another subject, who provided cash in return. Officers found crack cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl pills, and cash during the search of the suspect.

The 33-year-old was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, his outstanding felony warrant, and charges were requested for obstruction.

On Saturday of last week, police saw a man involved in narcotics activity near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Yesler Way. The man exited from a car and completed exchanges of narcotics for cash.

After searching the male suspect, officers recovered crack cocaine and cash. The 24-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

All three male suspects were booked into King County Jail.

Rocks being thrown at vehicles in Wallingford

Seattle Police responded to a man throwing rocks at an occupied car in the Wallingford neighborhood late Tuesday afternoon.

Officers arrived in the 4400 block of Woodland Park Avenue North at around 4 p.m. and located a man who said a stranger threw multiple cement rocks at his car while the 34-year-old victim was seated inside.

The suspect also yelled, “Go back to your country,” as he continued to damage the victim’s car.

Ursula: ‘That’s just nuts!’ regarding lack of pursuit of truck dragging ATM

Police searched the area and located the 51-year-old suspect nearby. He was arrested for suspicion of hate crime and booked into the King County Jail.

Officers later determined the suspect had been involved in several other cases earlier in the day that occurred near the waterfront in downtown Seattle.

In these cases, the suspect was heard saying racially biased hate comments such as “go back to your country” while holding a knife in his hand, threatening to shoot people, and throwing rocks at bystanders.

Tacoma man arrested for promoting prostitution

A Tacoma man suspected of sex trafficking may own as many as 13 massage parlors across the state, according to The Tacoma News Tribune.

60-year-old Linhui Yan is the owner of the Clearwater Avenue storefront raided by Kennewick police and federal agents Wednesday morning. It’s unclear if the other businesses are still operating.

The Clearwater Avenue business was targeted for a search after a visit by an undercover officer in February, according to court documents. He said he was greeted by a woman who at first gave him a massage and then offered sex acts.

It was part of a 7-month investigation led by the Wenatchee-based Columbia River Drug Task Force. As a result, arrest warrants were issued for Yan and his wife, Yan Yang, 43, in Chelan County Superior Court.

Each is charged with an organized crime operation, money laundering, and promoting prostitution. Investigators have not said if they have been arrested yet.

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this report.

