Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Illegal dumping in Seattle will now be monitored by surveillance cameras

Mar 3, 2023, 4:20 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm
Dumping...
Illegal dumping will be more closely monitored in the future. (Seattle Public Utilities)
(Seattle Public Utilities)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The City of Seattle spent $1.7 million in 2022 to clean up illegal dumping. Because of this and its impact on the environment, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) has launched a new program aimed at curbing illegal dumping in the city.

“We want to educate people about the problems with illegal dumping,” Lee Momon, SPU Clean City Division Director told MyNorthwest. “We want people to understand the impact. We would first issue a citation, but if it keeps happening, we might have to use fines and community service.”

The pilot program will use motion-activated cameras in West Seattle to see if they can deter people from dropping off their unwanted belongings.

The first camera in the SPU pilot is located in the 7100 block of Detroit Ave SW near SW Myrtle St. Signage at the location notifies the public of the camera.

Ursula: ‘That’s just nuts!’ regarding lack of pursuit of truck dragging ATM

“We’re really pleased SPU is taking steps to curb illegal dumping,” said Marc Sherman, Vice-President at Pacific Plumbing Supply Company. “The camera near our business is a welcome addition, as illegal dumping is a serious problem and safety concern for our staff and customers.”

SPU anticipates deploying at least one more camera on city-owned land, with a high frequency of illegal dumping, by the end of the year.

Photos will be transferred from the camera into a secured file. Photos will be deleted and/or redacted to protect the privacy of those not involved in illegal dumping.

“This pilot reflects several of our key priorities – focusing on fairness and accountability, creating efficiencies, responsibly using technology, and improving our city for all residents,” said Chief Operating Officer Marco Lowe.

Lowe said the city will monitor outcomes to make adjustments and improve service.

Last year, almost 2 million pounds of illegally disposed garbage was collected.

“When items like TVs, computers, furniture, tires, construction debris, yard waste, solvents, and other potentially hazardous liquids are dumped on roadsides, streets, and alleys, it affects all of us,” said Momon. “It burdens taxpayers and neighbors and creates unsafe, unhealthy, and unsightly conditions for the community.”

Click here for more information on SPU Transfer Stations where items can be dropped off for a fee.

The community can help the utility by reporting illegal dumping using the Find It, Fix It mobile app. They can also call (206) 684-7587 to report problems on public property. For language interpretation, call (206) 684-3000.

Local News

Seattle Sounders...
Nate Connors

Sounder train in service for Saturday’s Sounders FC match

This Saturday, ditch the car, forget about the traffic, save money on parking, and hop aboard the special Sounders train to the Sounders game.
20 hours ago
coffee...
Micki Gamez

New poll asks Washington residents what the ‘state smell’ should be

A recent poll from Axios asked readers what the state smell of Washington should be. The answer may not come as much of a surprise.
20 hours ago
hospital masks...
Bill Kaczaraba

Masks will soon no longer be required in Washington hospitals

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will end mask requirements in hospitals beginning April 3rd.
20 hours ago
drug trafficking...
Bill Kaczaraba

Four arrested in Washington on drug trafficking charges

Four people have been arrested in Washington state on drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
20 hours ago
Lottery...
Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing employee from Auburn announced as Powerball winner

Becky Bell, a Supply Chain Analyst for Boeing, was grocery shopping with her daughter at her local Fred Meyer on Sunday, Feb. 5.
20 hours ago
Tacoma tuberculosis...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Tacoma woman with tuberculosis facing arrest for refusing treatment

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis (TB) is facing arrest Friday after her counter-arguments in court were unsuccessful.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Illegal dumping in Seattle will now be monitored by surveillance cameras