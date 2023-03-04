Close
LOCAL NEWS

Masks will soon no longer be required in Washington hospitals

Mar 3, 2023, 5:30 PM | Updated: 6:19 pm
hospital masks...
Masks will no longer be required in Washington hospitals as of April 3rd. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will end mask requirements in hospitals beginning April 3rd.

“Masks have been – and will continue to be – an important tool, along with vaccinations, to keep people healthy and safe,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health. “We are thankful for our health and long-term care providers, staff members, patients, and all Washingtonians, for following the important public health measures put in place during the pandemic to protect one another.”

DOH continues to recommend masks for patients, healthcare providers, and visitors in healthcare settings. Licensed healthcare facilities are required to have infection prevention policies and programs consistent with CDC guidance.

Tacoma woman with tuberculosis facing arrest for refusing treatment

COVID-19, RSV, and influenza disease rates have continued to decline in Washington and hospitalizations have also gone down since the end of last year.

Local or tribal governments, facilities, and providers may choose to continue to require masks in these or other settings.

The end of Washington’s universal masking requirements aligns with similar announcement made Friday by the state of Oregon.

Masks will soon no longer be required in Washington hospitals