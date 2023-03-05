Firefighters battle blaze at former machine shop in Everett

Approximately 40 firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building in south Everett on Friday night, according to the Everett Fire Department.

Just before 7:30 p.m., dispatchers received several reports of a fire in the 2100 block of West Seattle Road.

Heavy smoke and fire were coming from the building, a former machine shop that had been closed, when the first engine arrived at the scene.

According to EFD, fire crews initially worked to extinguish the fire from outside before moving inside the building.

It took about an hour to fully extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Casino Road was closed in both directions for several hours while firefighters worked to put the fire out.

Crews from South County Fire and Mukilteo Fire also responded to the scene to provide mutual aid.

Everett Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.