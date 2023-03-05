Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign

Close
Mar 5, 2023, 6:58 AM
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Sa...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Saturday that he would continue his third presidential campaign even if indicted.

“Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” Trump told reporters ahead of a speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

Trump opens 2024 run, says he’s ‘more committed’ than ever

Trump is under investigation by prosecutors probing his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election as well as his handling of classified documents, among other issues.

Trump delivered the conference’s headlining speech Saturday night, telling a cheering crowd of supporters that he was engaged in his “final battle” as he tries to return to the White House.

“We are going to finish what we started,” he said. “We’re going to complete the mission. We’re going to see this battle through to ultimate victory.”

While CPAC was once a must-stop for candidates mulling Republican presidential runs, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is seen as a top potential Trump challenger, and other major likely contenders have skipped this year’s gathering amid scandal and as the group has increasingly become aligned with Trump.

The former president’s enduring popularity with this segment of voters was on display throughout the conference this week. Some attendees wore Trump-themed outfits, with “MAGA” hats and sequined jackets. Potential and declared candidates not named Trump received only tepid applause.

Donald Trump tells Rantz he’s ‘very proud’ of role in fast-tracking COVID vaccine

And the annual CPAC straw poll, an unscientific survey of attendees, found Trump the top choice to be the party’s nominee, with 62% support, trailed by DeSantis at 20% and businessman Perry Johnson, who announced his long shot bid at the conference, with 5%.

Nearly all — 95% of respondents — said they approved of Trump’s performance as president.

