LOCAL NEWS

Habitat for Humanity completes first mid-rise building in Seattle with 13 affordable housing units

Mar 6, 2023, 7:28 AM | Updated: 9:28 am
A new 13 unit building opening in Seattle for lower-income units. (KIRO 7)
BY
For Amber Cortes, the chance to own her own home is a game-changer.

She is one of 13 new homeowners making 80% or less of the area median income that will live in a new building in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood constructed by Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King and Kittitas Counties.

“Habitat helped us; we will be helping others; Habitat is helped by you,” said Cortes. “We all have to be in this together for everybody to have a seat at the table and a home of their own.”

This project marks Habitat for Humanity’s completion of 700 housing options in King County, according to Brett D’Antonio, Habitat for Humanity SKKC CEO.

It is the first mid-rise building constructed by Habitat for Humanity in Seattle.

During a dedication ceremony for the building on Saturday, D’Antonio also acknowledged Former President Jimmy Carter, calling him the organization’s “biggest advocate and global champion.

“He and his wife Rossalyn are the reason that Habitat for Humanity is known so well throughout communities across the world,” said D’Antonio. “We here at Habitat are committed more than ever to carrying on President Carter’s legacy through providing safe and affordable housing in Seattle and the surrounding area.”

Carter cemented his legacy with Habitat for Humanity over several decades.

For more than 30 years, the Carters worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 13 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes.

