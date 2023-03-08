Close
LOCAL NEWS

Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into semi on I-5

Mar 7, 2023, 4:41 PM | Updated: 6:46 pm
A car driving the wrong-way collided on I-5, sparking in flames, near Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s (JBLM) main gate Tuesday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Trooper Robert Reyer via Twitter)
(Photo courtesy of Trooper Robert Reyer via Twitter)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

Update 6:37 p.m.

The wrong-way driver is in custody for alleged DUI, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.

A passenger going southbound on I-5 shared video of the wrong-way driver hitting the semi-truck. Remarkably, there were no serious injuries.

Update 5:00 p.m.

All southbound lanes are back open in addition to one northbound lane.

Original

A car driving the wrong way collided on Interstate 5, sparking in flames, near Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s (JBLM) main gate Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the wrong-way vehicle collided with a semi truck, but there were no serious injuries as of this report.

All lanes, both north- and southbound, are currently blocked.

As of 4:10 p.m., one lane of traffic was moving cars forward. Firefighters and medics responded to the scene alongside the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

(Video courtesy of Michael Pruitt)

This is a developing story.

