Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after crashing into semi on I-5

Update 6:37 p.m.

The wrong-way driver is in custody for alleged DUI, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.

#UPDATE – The wrong-way driver is in custody for DUI We appreciate your patience as the troopers, tow truck operators, and @wsdot_tacoma are working to clear the vehicles and road debris — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) March 8, 2023

A passenger going southbound on I-5 shared video of the wrong-way driver hitting the semi-truck. Remarkably, there were no serious injuries.

Update 5:00 p.m.

All southbound lanes are back open in addition to one northbound lane.

#UPDATE – 👉 All southbound lanes are back open 👉 1 northbound lane is open for now pic.twitter.com/eTNSNgpij5 — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) March 8, 2023

Original

A car driving the wrong way collided on Interstate 5, sparking in flames, near Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s (JBLM) main gate Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers said the wrong-way vehicle collided with a semi truck, but there were no serious injuries as of this report.

All lanes, both north- and southbound, are currently blocked.

🚨#Collision involving a wrong-way vehicle and a semi on northbound I-5, just north of @JBLM_PAO main gate 🚧 Troopers, @wsdot_tacoma, and fire at the scene. Currently, all north- and southbound lanes are blocked Luckily, no serious injuries! pic.twitter.com/iK0jz6dC4D — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) March 7, 2023

As of 4:10 p.m., one lane of traffic was moving cars forward. Firefighters and medics responded to the scene alongside the Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

(Video courtesy of Michael Pruitt)

This is a developing story.