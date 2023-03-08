8 year-old Vancouver WA girl recovered after being kidnapped in 2018

An 8-year-old girl from Vancouver, Washington, was recovered after being kidnapped in October 2018, said the FBI Seattle Division.

In February, Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was safely returned to the United States after being found in Michoacán, Mexico.

Mexican authorities were able to locate the girl and FBI special agents escorted her back to the U.S.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” said Richard A. Collodi, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.”

Aranza was kidnapped by her biological mother on October 25, 2018, from a Vancouver shopping mall. The FBI issued a Missing Person Poster and found out Aranza had been taken to Mexico.

Other investigating agencies included the FBI’s Legal Attaché in Mexico City, the Vancouver Police Department, Washington State’s Department of Children, Youth, and Families, Fiscalía General del Estado de Michoacán, and the Instituto Nacional de Migración.

Due to concerns for her safety, no additional information was released.