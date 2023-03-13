With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer but should ease up this week. We may even see a day near 60 degrees this week.

The rain hit the morning commute hard with standing water on major highways like Interstate 5 and State Route 405, and flooding on sidestreets.

Wet night Hey, it’s the 35th anniversary of “Never Gonna Give You Up” reaching #1. Here’s a meteorologist version 😂: “I’ll never give up on the weather, no

I’ll never let it get me low

I’ll keep on dancing through the rain and snow

And never let the weather control my soul.” pic.twitter.com/FzG4FuHgjk — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 13, 2023

The National Weather Service in Seattle says the rain will ease up around 10 a.m. There’s a 90% chance of participation early in the day.

There were some gullywashers around the region all morning.

We should see some clearing this afternoon.

Meteorologist Nick Allard at KIRO 7 TV wrote in the weather blog:

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades in Snohomish County south until tonight where 5-10″ of snow will fall. There is also a Winter Storm Warning for the north Cascades for 5-15″ until tonight. It’s also on the gusty side this morning with the front moving through and will stay gusty behind the front with wind around 10-20 mph. Overall then, expect rain this morning to taper to showers late morning into the afternoon along with gusty southwest wind. There will more than likely be a Convergence Zone around Snohomish and King counties this afternoon and evening. Highs will be cool in the mid to upper-40s. Tomorrow and the next few days we look more dry than wet. There should still be a few isolated showers here and there with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. However, you should absolutely be more dry than wet with highs around 50°. By Thursday we still look mainly dry with highs warming into the mid-50s! Same thing on Friday with increasing clouds and eventually some rain Friday night. I only see a few showers on Saturday, with more widespread rain on Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid-50s!

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story