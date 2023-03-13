Close
LOCAL NEWS

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer

Mar 13, 2023, 8:22 AM
Seattle rain...
The rain started to ease up on Eastlake Ave. in Seattle around mid-morning. (Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

With spring just a week away, the rain is getting warmer but should ease up this week. We may even see a day near 60 degrees this week.

The rain hit the morning commute hard with standing water on major highways like Interstate 5 and State Route 405, and flooding on sidestreets.

The National Weather Service in Seattle says the rain will ease up around 10 a.m. There’s a 90% chance of participation early in the day.

There were some gullywashers around the region all morning.

Washington DOH announces end of free at-home COVID-19 testing

We should see some clearing this afternoon.

Meteorologist Nick Allard at KIRO 7 TV wrote in the weather blog:

There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades in Snohomish County south until tonight where 5-10″ of snow will fall. There is also a Winter Storm Warning for the north Cascades for 5-15″ until tonight. It’s also on the gusty side this morning with the front moving through and will stay gusty behind the front with wind around 10-20 mph. Overall then, expect rain this morning to taper to showers late morning into the afternoon along with gusty southwest wind. There will more than likely be a Convergence Zone around Snohomish and King counties this afternoon and evening. Highs will be cool in the mid to upper-40s.

Tomorrow and the next few days we look more dry than wet. There should still be a few isolated showers here and there with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. However, you should absolutely be more dry than wet with highs around 50°.

By Thursday we still look mainly dry with highs warming into the mid-50s! Same thing on Friday with increasing clouds and eventually some rain Friday night. I only see a few showers on Saturday, with more widespread rain on Sunday. Highs will stay in the mid-50s!

KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story

 

