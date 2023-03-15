Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: No whites, Jews allowed at Seattle school Multicultural Week event

Mar 14, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm
Lincoln High School Seattle (Photo from Lincoln High School)
(Photo from Lincoln High School)
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

A Seattle public school forbade white and Jewish students from attending a taxpayer-funded event for Multicultural Week. Nothing screams celebrating diversity like school-sponsored racism.

Lincoln High School is celebrating Multicultural Week through March 17. According to Principal Corey Eichner, the week is meant to “promote cultural visibility” with a number of events put on by the Black Student Union (BSU), Latino Student Union (LSU), and Asian Student Union (ASU). The Friday event is a free potluck lunch, but there will be no promoting cultural visibility on display for white and Jewish students. They’re not invited.

“On Friday of Multicultural Week, students and staff of color and/or those who identify with any group represented by BSU/LSU/ASU are invited for a lunch potluck,” Eichner wrote in a school newsletter.

Ironically, the emailed version of the newsletter links to the Seattle Public School’s (SPS) non-discrimination policy. The district promises not to “discriminate in any programs or activities on the basis of” race, color, ancestry, and national origin. This potluck lunch is clearly discriminatory. Due to race-based admittance, the woke, white principal couldn’t attend. So much for his white privilege!

A district spokesperson did not explain how this event aligns with its anti-discrimination policy. Members of the public are encouraged to report this to the Office of Civil Rights if they believe it’s discriminatory by emailing oscr@seattleschools.org.

Rantz: School hosts racially segregated meetings, district defends the racism

Using racism, anti-Semitism to embrace multiculturalism

If this week is about promoting “cultural visibility,” why would SPS and Lincoln High School endorse an exclusionary event?

This racist event purposefully rejects white students, implying they’re somehow unsafe to be around while celebrating multiculturalism. It also rejects European cultures. Italians, French, Germans, and others aren’t “of color.” Neither are Jews, as we’re considered (and almost always identify as) white.

They’re not promoting cultural visibility, they’re keeping it private under the auspices of creating a so-called “safe space” for people of color, pretending they can’t be themselves when whites are around. Of course, the acceptance of different cultures on campus is evident from the existence of a Multicultural Week.

An easy way to identify whether or not a program is racist is to substitute the “students of color” with white students. If there was a potluck lunch for white students (or those who identify with whiteness), wouldn’t this be seen as racist? We should all hope so. Imagine the response if even the idea of having a whites-only event was uttered. It would trigger campus-wide anti-racist training and insufferable conversations about white supremacy culture.

SPS and its overwhelmingly white, progressive educators think they’re doing racial minorities a favor by treating them as an other, but they’re creating division. They are instilling in students a belief that they can only be comfortable around people who look like them.

Rantz: 6th grade teacher recorded attacking FOX News gets scolded by student

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

auto theft...
Frank Sumrall

Auto Theft Prevention has funds siphoned while car thefts reach all-time high

The trend spilled into the new year, as the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force reported more than 81 cars were stolen per day in January alone.
18 hours ago
redmond...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: 6th grade teacher recorded attacking FOX News gets scolded by student

The teacher's indoctrination attempt was rebuffed by one young student who reminded him, "You're not supposed to be talking about politics in school."
18 hours ago
Mercer Island...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Loud gasp as pantless figure seen on council member’s webcam during meeting

You could hear a loud gasp as a pantless figure walked in front of a council member's webcam during a recent council meeting.
2 days ago
democrat bill...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat bill goes easy on school shooters, campus drug dealers

Democrats passed a bill in the House that goes easy on youth school shooters and campus drug dealers. It's now being considered in the Senate.
7 days ago
Kemp...
Frank Sumrall

Shawn Kemp’s attorneys claim he acted in self defense in Tacoma shooting

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp has been booked into Pierce County Jail on a "drive-by shooting" charge.
7 days ago
tennis...
Max Gross

DeSantis challenges Biden’s outdated vaccine restriction sidelining Novak Djokovic

DeSantis penned a letter to President Biden to see if an exemption could be granted. DeSantis is aiming to get Djokovic on the court for the Miami Open.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Rantz: No whites, Jews allowed at Seattle school Multicultural Week event