PCC workers picket in downtown Seattle for improved union contract

PCC workers pressing for a better union contract held an informational picket Monday outside the company’s downtown Seattle store.

Several speakers, including Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant, joined the workers in calling for increased wages, full staffing, and an end to cuts in employee hours.

KIRO 7 spoke to one longtime PCC employee who said she’s never had a merit raise in her 16-year career — and that the company uses a bogus employee review process to make sure it stays that way.

“We want it in our pockets — a livable wage, a cost of living raise, merit raises, to be fairly compensated for our contributions,” said Tiffanie Boldizsar. “That should be the standard. That should be the normal.”

The workers also want to make sure that all PCC employees in the region have the same pay scale.

KIRO 7 reached out to PCC for their reaction and they sent a statement that said, in part: “Our co-op supports our staff’s free speech and organization rights. PCC is proud to partner with UFCW Local 3000. We look forward to beginning the collective bargaining process this summer, as planned.”

