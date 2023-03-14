Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

$500,000 of crab stolen by man posing as Safeway employee in Stanwood

Mar 14, 2023, 12:00 PM
crab...
(Photo from KIRO 7 and Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
(Photo from KIRO 7 and Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

About half a million dollars worth of crab was stolen by a man accused of posing as a Safeway employee from a Stanwood storage facility.

According to charging documents from Sunday night, a Florida man — David Subil — pretended to be a Safeway representative and sent fake purchase orders to a California seafood company.

Ukrainian family’s new KIA stolen, crashed next day in Renton

Prosecutors said Subil ordered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of King crab and Opilio crab in multiple orders to be sent to North Star Cold Facility in Stanwood.

The U.S. district court stated Subil then rented a truck to pick up the crab orders, but payments never went through.

The first order contained 300 cases of 6/9 count red king crab and 300 cases of 4/7 count king crab. The second order contained 360 cases of king crab legs and claws, 40 cases of Opilio snow crab, and 240 cases of 6/9 count red king crab legs and claws.

“On or about Jan. 3, a coconspirator fraudulently represented himself as an employee from a national grocery corporation placing an order for seafood and convinced Artic Seafood to release $432,000 worth of Russian King Crab from a North Star Cold Facility, located in Snohomish County, to David Subil and his associates,” according to charging documents.

Snohomish county deputies tracked Subil down at a weigh station — and found he sold some of the stolen seafood to another company in Florida. The charges filed against him on March 3 included conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

These operations began around the end of Jan. and went on to the end of Feb., charging documents wrote. The documents also stated he tried to flee to Columbia and even bought a one-way plane ticket. He was later arrested in Miami.

Local News

Seattle SoDo robbery...
Bill Kaczaraba

Woman robbed at knifepoint in SoDo, suspect arrested

A 27-year-old woman was robbed at knifepoint in SoDo on Monday. The suspect was arrested.
12 hours ago
public drug use...
Bill Kaczaraba

Bellingham Council rejects making public drug use a crime

Despite the mayor's best efforts, the Bellingham City Council has rejected a proposal that would make public drug use a crime.
12 hours ago
tanker...
L.B. Gilbert

State Patrol: Gas tanker crash caused 2 injuries, spilled thousands of gallons

A rolled-over tanker in Lacey is causing major backups on southbound Interstate 5 after a crash early Monday morning.
12 hours ago
bremerton...
Frank Sumrall

Former football coach Joe Kennedy reinstated with Bremerton High

Former Bremerton High School football coach Joe Kennedy has been officially reinstated by the school following a seven-year legal battle.
12 hours ago
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. ...
Associated Press

A 2nd wave of layoffs at Meta; 10,000 jobs are cut

Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.
12 hours ago
casinos...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle police warn residents of armed robberies outside casinos

Seattle police are warning western Washington residents that they have had several reports of armed robberies of visitors to local casinos.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
$500,000 of crab stolen by man posing as Safeway employee in Stanwood