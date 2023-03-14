$500,000 of crab stolen by man posing as Safeway employee in Stanwood

About half a million dollars worth of crab was stolen by a man accused of posing as a Safeway employee from a Stanwood storage facility.

According to charging documents from Sunday night, a Florida man — David Subil — pretended to be a Safeway representative and sent fake purchase orders to a California seafood company.

Prosecutors said Subil ordered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of King crab and Opilio crab in multiple orders to be sent to North Star Cold Facility in Stanwood.

The U.S. district court stated Subil then rented a truck to pick up the crab orders, but payments never went through.

The first order contained 300 cases of 6/9 count red king crab and 300 cases of 4/7 count king crab. The second order contained 360 cases of king crab legs and claws, 40 cases of Opilio snow crab, and 240 cases of 6/9 count red king crab legs and claws.

“On or about Jan. 3, a coconspirator fraudulently represented himself as an employee from a national grocery corporation placing an order for seafood and convinced Artic Seafood to release $432,000 worth of Russian King Crab from a North Star Cold Facility, located in Snohomish County, to David Subil and his associates,” according to charging documents.

Snohomish county deputies tracked Subil down at a weigh station — and found he sold some of the stolen seafood to another company in Florida. The charges filed against him on March 3 included conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

These operations began around the end of Jan. and went on to the end of Feb., charging documents wrote. The documents also stated he tried to flee to Columbia and even bought a one-way plane ticket. He was later arrested in Miami.