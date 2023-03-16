Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Homelessness agency offers ‘unlimited vacation’ after $11.8 billion budget ask

Mar 15, 2023, 5:50 PM | Updated: 5:55 pm
homelessness...
Homeless encampment in Seattle (The Jason Rantz Show)
(The Jason Rantz Show)
Jason Rantz's Profile Picture BY
The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

As the homelessness crisis in Seattle and King County worsens, a failing agency offered employees “unlimited vacation” on the taxpayer’s dime. It’s a reminder this agency should never be trusted with taxpayer funds — this policy will be quickly abused once we give in.

The failing King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) said it needs $11.8 billion to solve homelessness over the next five years. It is an unrealistic number meant to offer cover as they fail to address the issue. They’ll claim they do not see results because they didn’t get the budget they knew they’d never receive. At the same time, agency leadership has the audacity to offer unlimited vacation to undeserving staffers who failed to succeed on the job, as they’re unwilling to endorse sweeps to bring people into shelter, instead waiting for studio apartments for homeless drug addicts and the mentally ill.

KCRHA is hiring for several positions, including a Deputy Chief Community Impact Officer and a Co-Director of Peer Navigation Workforce. Both six-figure jobs list “unlimited vacation” as a benefit, on top of 96 hours of paid sick leave, 12 official holidays, two personal holidays, medical, dental, and vision benefits, and a pension plan. It really pays to leave homeless people on the street to die.

Rantz: Seattle must overcome delusional or naive homeless people and their enablers

No results? No problem. Take 11 or 47 days off.

Though the KCRHA doesn’t value urgently bringing the homeless inside, it does believe, “vacation is important to the health and well-being of our employees and encourages all employees to take paid vacation as they need. Therefore, the RHA provides full-time employees with unlimited vacation benefits,” its policy read.

This is the homelessness industrial complex at work. Unlimited vacation days are rarely offered to staff-level positions, like Program Specialist, but KCRHA is breaking the norm. Even low-level positions like Contract Coordinator and Systems Advocate are eligible. In the private sector, these positions would never earn a high salary or expansive benefits because. But private sector jobs are salaried based on merit, unlike public sector jobs, which are based on near-guaranteed funding from taxpayers and protections that make it very difficult to terminate bad employees. Indeed, those incompetent employees end up with promotions and higher salaries.

The unlimited vacation days policy is subject to supervisor approval — assuming you can find one who isn’t taking their unlimited vacation days. Approval of vacation is based on the employee’s workload. KCHRA did not have any annual data on the average vacation days used by its employees because it switched payroll systems. A spokesperson said, since August, the average vacation days taken is 8.5.

KCRHA money pit

The KCRHA elicited groans from elected officials when it asked for $11.8 billion to do a job where they’ve already seen few results. The budget proposal included $8.4 billion for one-time capital costs over the five-year period and an additional $3.4 billion for operating expenses.

CEO Marc Dones, who was the county’s backup choice to run the agency after the initial selection unexpectedly dropped out, is perceived by critics as dismissing accountability measures with endless excuses over a lack of results. He sent a staff member to report on KCRHA’s progress, in lieu of appearing himself, at a hearing with the King County Council on March 15. When he does take questions, Dones shows an alarming ignorance of the homelessness crisis, which he thinks can only be solved with a “housing first” model, a failed strategy that gives the homeless homes without addressing the underlying reasons for their homelessness. It’s a money pit, which explains the unrealistic budget request.

Neither the offices of King County Executive Dow Constantine nor Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell expressed concerns about offering unlimited vacations to its employees. But King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, a critic of the KCRHA, was beside himself.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

police pursuit...
Frank Sumrall

Dem. Senator: Police pursuit bill a ‘big political win,’ despite own party disagreeing

A police pursuit bill, SB 5352, set to loosen restrictions for officers chasing criminals narrowly passed in the Washington State Senate on a 26-23 vote.
21 hours ago
Willoughby...
Frank Sumrall

Man arrested for arson during CHOP enters race for Seattle city council seat

"My crime does not define who I will be in the future, or my narrative, or the legislative policies I can implement in Seattle for the greater good of my people."
21 hours ago
Multicultural...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: No whites, Jews allowed at Seattle school Multicultural Week event

A Seattle public school forbade white and Jewish students from attending a taxpayer-funded event for Multicultural Week.
2 days ago
auto theft...
Frank Sumrall

Auto Theft Prevention has funds siphoned while car thefts reach all-time high

The trend spilled into the new year, as the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force reported more than 81 cars were stolen per day in January alone.
2 days ago
redmond...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: 6th grade teacher recorded attacking FOX News gets scolded by student

The teacher's indoctrination attempt was rebuffed by one young student who reminded him, "You're not supposed to be talking about politics in school."
2 days ago
Mercer Island...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Loud gasp as pantless figure seen on council member’s webcam during meeting

You could hear a loud gasp as a pantless figure walked in front of a council member's webcam during a recent council meeting.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Rantz: Homelessness agency offers ‘unlimited vacation’ after $11.8 billion budget ask