Family outraged after son’s accused murderer has charge dropped to manslaughter

The family of James Richardson, a young man killed in a South Seattle gang shooting three years ago, is outraged, claiming prosecutors blindsided them. Three people were charged with Richardson’s murder, but one of the accused, Ali Sharif, had his murder charge dropped to manslaughter.

Richardson’s uncle Tim McGee is outraged by the plea deal. He thinks Sharif is getting off easy.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“My nephew would be turning over in his grave,” said McGee. “This is why we have problems in the streets — because the gang members know there’s not going to be serious repercussions.”

Richardson was a 20-year-old aspiring musician and father when he was shot in 2019 while driving southbound on State Route 509 near South Park. Charging documents allege members of a rival gang shot and killed him in a premeditated attack.

Prosecutors argued there was not enough evidence to charge Sharif with murder, saying his age was also a factor in the plea deal. Sharif was 17 at the time of the killing and has no criminal background. Judge Catherine Shaffer also pointed out, Sharif did not appear to be the ringleader in the drive-by shooting.

“His friendship got him in the wrong place at the wrong time, with the wrong item in hand,” said Shaffer. “I think everybody knows in this room that can happen to people who are very young.”

Sharif pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting he fired a weapon.

“The prosecution didn’t tell us that he admitted that he was one of the shooters,” said McGee. “To still give him a plea bargain like this, it’s offensive.”

Shariff is set to be sentenced in late June.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO