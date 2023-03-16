Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Family outraged after son’s accused murderer has charge dropped to manslaughter

Mar 16, 2023, 6:17 AM | Updated: 8:45 am
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The family of James Richardson, a young man killed in a South Seattle gang shooting three years ago, is outraged, claiming prosecutors blindsided them. Three people were charged with Richardson’s murder, but one of the accused, Ali Sharif, had his murder charge dropped to manslaughter.

Richardson’s uncle Tim McGee is outraged by the plea deal. He thinks Sharif is getting off easy.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“My nephew would be turning over in his grave,” said McGee. “This is why we have problems in the streets — because the gang members know there’s not going to be serious repercussions.”

Richardson was a 20-year-old aspiring musician and father when he was shot in 2019 while driving southbound on State Route 509 near South Park. Charging documents allege members of a rival gang shot and killed him in a premeditated attack.

Prosecutors argued there was not enough evidence to charge Sharif with murder, saying his age was also a factor in the plea deal. Sharif was 17 at the time of the killing and has no criminal background. Judge Catherine Shaffer also pointed out, Sharif did not appear to be the ringleader in the drive-by shooting.

“His friendship got him in the wrong place at the wrong time, with the wrong item in hand,” said Shaffer. “I think everybody knows in this room that can happen to people who are very young.”

Sharif pleaded guilty to manslaughter, admitting he fired a weapon.

“The prosecution didn’t tell us that he admitted that he was one of the shooters,” said McGee. “To still give him a plea bargain like this, it’s offensive.”

Shariff is set to be sentenced in late June.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

derailment...
L.B. Gilbert

Anacortes train derailment causes 5,000 gallons of diesel to spill

A freight train derailment in Anacortes early Thursday morning spilled about 5,000 gallons of diesel.
9 hours ago
I-90...
L.B. Gilbert

Eastbound I-90 closed due to fatal crash near Easton

Eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Cabin Creek (milepost 63), drivers should expect an “extended closure.”
9 hours ago
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Fra...
Associated Press

Experts, banks look for ideas to stop next bank failure

The warning signs were all there. Silicon Valley Bank was expanding at a breakneck pace and pursuing wildly risky investments in the bond market. The vast majority of its deposits were uninsured by the federal government, leaving its customers exposed to a crisis.
9 hours ago
(File Photo)...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

UW’s iconic cherry blossoms delayed by cold snap, set to reach peak bloom in early April

A spring tradition is right around the corner, despite colder-than-usual temperatures.
9 hours ago
FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2...
Associated Press

What can ChatGPT maker’s new AI model GPT-4 do?

The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot has rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, in the next step for a technology that’s caught the world's attention.
9 hours ago
Coach Joe Kennedy...
Heather Bosch

Bremerton coach Joe Kennedy standing up by taking a knee

Bremerton High football coach Joe Kennedy believes he has been "re-instated" after the Supreme Court ruled he had a right to pray on the field.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Family outraged after son’s accused murderer has charge dropped to manslaughter