LOCAL NEWS

Child, two adults killed in crash on eastbound I-90, closed near Easton

Mar 16, 2023, 7:59 AM | Updated: 11:01 am
(Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 10:43 a.m.:

Washington State Patrol has confirmed that there were at least three fatalities in the crash on I-90 near Easton.

Trooper Collin Cumaravel confirmed that a family of three, two adults and a 10-year-old child, were killed in the accident being cleared from I-90.

“A semi was traveling westbound on I-90 at milepost 74 when it crossed over the median, and it struck a passenger car that was traveling eastbound, and three people died in that passenger car,” Cumaravel said.

The trooper tells us a semi-truck on I-90 crossed the line into their car near Easton.

At this point, drugs and alcohol are not suspected as possible factors in the crash.

Original:

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 90 are closed Thursday morning after a crash at milepost 74 near Easton caused at least one fatality.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said the eastbound lanes of I-90 are closed at Cabin Creek (milepost 63), which is about 10 miles east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

WSDOT adding ramp meters to I-90/I-5 connection in Seattle

The crash was first reported around 1:45 a.m.

Currently, there is no estimated reopening time, and WSDOT said drivers should expect an “extended closure.” The department said that they would give an update on the situation around 11 a.m. Thursday.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

