Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Suits: ‘I had a nose full of Seattle in 30 seconds’ while riding the bus

Mar 17, 2023, 12:15 PM
King County metro...
A King County Metro bus in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of kcmetrobus/Twitter)
(Photo courtesy of kcmetrobus/Twitter)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Bryan Suits came in close contact with loose fecal matter while on a bus in Seattle — surviving to tell the tale on-air Friday.

“I was staking out the 4:30 [a.m.] #70 Metro bus to make the point that this is no place to tell kids to drive to school because Seattle Public Schools can’t hire or retain drivers,” Suits said.

“And so I do the thing. I get on. The driver doesn’t even look at me to pay. I guess between midnight and 5 a.m., they just expect people to wander on there,” Suits continued. “And I go to the back because I was going to film people smoking fentanyl on the bus to make that point. But in the back row, there was a gigantic, fresh, malodorous number two.”

Regional Homeless Authority requests nearly $12 billion for 5-year plan

While Seattle doesn’t have a poop map like San Francisco to track the volume of feces on public streets, the homelessness issue continues to plague the city.

“I had a nose full of Seattle in 30 seconds. First of all, the bus smells like antiseptic up by the driver, like bleach or something,” Suits said. “They’re spraying it, and I would too, I’d be driving in a hazmat suit.”

Listen to the Bryan Suits Show weekday mornings from 6 – 9 a.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

KTTH Opinion

fentanyl...
KTTH staff

Suits: ‘People dying with no identity’ from fentanyl epidemic

As of March 14, fentanyl has already killed 167 people in King County, an average of 2.29 a day.
3 days ago
trump desantis...
Michael Medved

Medved: Could Trump Really Pick DeSantis for VP?

Could Trump and DeSantis become running mates, rather than rivals, uniting the Republican Party and leading the way to sweeping victory in 2024?
4 days ago
redmond...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: 6th grade teacher recorded attacking FOX News gets scolded by student

The teacher's indoctrination attempt was rebuffed by one young student who reminded him, "You're not supposed to be talking about politics in school."
4 days ago
democrat bill...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat bill goes easy on school shooters, campus drug dealers

Democrats passed a bill in the House that goes easy on youth school shooters and campus drug dealers. It's now being considered in the Senate.
10 days ago
tennis...
Max Gross

DeSantis challenges Biden’s outdated vaccine restriction sidelining Novak Djokovic

DeSantis penned a letter to President Biden to see if an exemption could be granted. DeSantis is aiming to get Djokovic on the court for the Miami Open.
10 days ago
From left, Finnish president Sauli Niinistö and Washington state Governor Jay Inslee (Screenshot f...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Gov. Inslee ignorantly compares Jan. 6 riot to Russia invading Ukraine

Inslee's bizarre comparison between the war in Ukraine to the riot on January 6 should earn some raised eyebrows.
11 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Suits: ‘I had a nose full of Seattle in 30 seconds’ while riding the bus