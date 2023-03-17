Suits: ‘I had a nose full of Seattle in 30 seconds’ while riding the bus

Bryan Suits came in close contact with loose fecal matter while on a bus in Seattle — surviving to tell the tale on-air Friday.

“I was staking out the 4:30 [a.m.] #70 Metro bus to make the point that this is no place to tell kids to drive to school because Seattle Public Schools can’t hire or retain drivers,” Suits said.

“And so I do the thing. I get on. The driver doesn’t even look at me to pay. I guess between midnight and 5 a.m., they just expect people to wander on there,” Suits continued. “And I go to the back because I was going to film people smoking fentanyl on the bus to make that point. But in the back row, there was a gigantic, fresh, malodorous number two.”

While Seattle doesn’t have a poop map like San Francisco to track the volume of feces on public streets, the homelessness issue continues to plague the city.

“I had a nose full of Seattle in 30 seconds. First of all, the bus smells like antiseptic up by the driver, like bleach or something,” Suits said. “They’re spraying it, and I would too, I’d be driving in a hazmat suit.”

