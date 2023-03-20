Close
LOCAL NEWS

It’s Daffodil Day, get free flowers at Pike Place Market

Mar 20, 2023
daffodil spring...
Farmers bring their daffodils to Pike Place Market. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s the first day of spring, and many people associate the season with flowers. There is no better place to get flowers than Pike Place Market. Farmers at the market are giving away daffodils Monday during the 26th Annual Daffodil Day.

If you head to the market Monday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can pick up a free bundle of daffodils. The flowers will be located under the Clock & Sign for you to choose from while learning about the local flower farmers who grew them.

You can also get a photo in front of a special backdrop.

Howard Schultz stepping down as interim CEO of Starbucks

All flowers sold at Pike Place Market are grown within 100 miles of Seattle and sourced from multi-generational family-run farms that have been selling at the Market for over 30 years.

Daffodil Day is a great opportunity to welcome spring and support local businesses at the same time.

Participating Farmers:

