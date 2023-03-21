Vacant 7-Eleven in Rainier Valley destroyed by fire

Seattle firefighters responded to a vacant 7-Eleven in Rainier Valley Tuesday morning after flames destroyed the building.

The former 7-Eleven, located at 2009 Rainier Avenue S, was first reported to be on fire just before 5 a.m.

2300 block of S Plum St: crews report flames are through the roof. Primary search of the adjacent business is all clear. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 21, 2023

Crews reported flames through the roof, but after a preliminary search, they determined there was no one in danger near the building.

The fire made it too dangerous to go inside, so crews assumed a “defensive position” and poured water on the fire at a safe distance from the building.

The fire caused the building’s roof to collapse, and firefighters used ladders to get water on the flames.

Around 6:15 a.m., the fire was reported to have destroyed the building, but the flames had been extinguished.

Seattle Fire spokesperson David Cuerpo told KIRO 7 that the building had been vacant for at least six months.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

