Fire rages at Tacoma building, clogging air with smoke

TACOMA, Wash. — A firefight is underway at an abandoned building in Tacoma, where a huge plume of black smoke is rising into the air.
Firefighters have been battling the flames at South Fawcett Avenue and South Seventh Street since about 7 am. Tuesday.
Tacoma Fire said that people who live in the area should avoid going outside and keep doors and windows closed until the fire is out.
Just when it appeared that crews were getting the upper hand on the flames, the fire flared up several times.
The fire is growing by the minute. If you live or work nearby close your windows, there’s a lot of smoke billowing into the air. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/OSC4BpP4ny
— Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) March 21, 2023
Video from the scene showed the building was boarded up and surrounded by a chain-link fence.
Crews are battling the flames from outside the building.
Tacoma fire said Tacoma Avenue is closed between South Sixth and South Seventh streets and Fawcett Avenue is closed between South Seventh and South Ninth streets.
No injuries have been reported and the flames have not spread to nearby buildings.
