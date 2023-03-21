Fire rages at Tacoma building, clogging air with smoke

TACOMA, Wash. — A firefight is underway at an abandoned building in Tacoma, where a huge plume of black smoke is rising into the air.

Firefighters have been battling the flames at South Fawcett Avenue and South Seventh Street since about 7 am. Tuesday.

Tacoma Fire said that people who live in the area should avoid going outside and keep doors and windows closed until the fire is out.

Just when it appeared that crews were getting the upper hand on the flames, the fire flared up several times.