LOCAL NEWS

State Route 109 near Ocean Shores to close for three weeks

Mar 21, 2023, 1:55 PM
State Route 109...
Beginning Wednesday, March 22, a half-mile stretch of State Route 109 will close for a three-week period. (Photo from Flickr @Don Camp)
(Photo from Flickr @Don Camp)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Beginning Wednesday, March 22, a half-mile stretch of State Route 109 near Ocean Shores will close for a three-week period. This is on the west side of Hoquiam city limits near the high school.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will work on stabilizing a portion of the hillside prone to slides. This will send drivers on a 13-mile detour, adding a half-hour to the coastline commute.

100+ mile Hood Canal Bridge detour will mess with summer weekends

“Pretty big deal if Ocean Shores is in your plans over the next 3 weeks. This may bump up against some schools’ spring breaks, so please be aware,” WSDOT said in a tweet.


The detour follows US Route 101 to Ocean Beach Road and Powell Road before reconnecting to SR-109.

This work will be around-the-clock and expected to finish by April 15.

