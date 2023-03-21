State Route 109 near Ocean Shores to close for three weeks

Beginning Wednesday, March 22, a half-mile stretch of State Route 109 near Ocean Shores will close for a three-week period. This is on the west side of Hoquiam city limits near the high school.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will work on stabilizing a portion of the hillside prone to slides. This will send drivers on a 13-mile detour, adding a half-hour to the coastline commute.

“Pretty big deal if Ocean Shores is in your plans over the next 3 weeks. This may bump up against some schools’ spring breaks, so please be aware,” WSDOT said in a tweet.

Planning a trip to Ocean Shores? Be prepared for a bit of a longer route. A 3-week closure on SR 109 near Hoquiam starts Wednesday, March 22. We’re doing emergency work to fix a slide. Detours are in place. Pack your patience and follow signs in the area. pic.twitter.com/QVwOQcSEuc — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) March 20, 2023



The detour follows US Route 101 to Ocean Beach Road and Powell Road before reconnecting to SR-109.

This work will be around-the-clock and expected to finish by April 15.