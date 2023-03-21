Semi rollover on I-5 in Fife causing major delays to afternoon commute

If you have to drive through Fife on Interstate 5, expect major delays for your afternoon commute.

KIRO Newsradio is reporting only the HOV lane is now open as of 4:50 p.m.

🚨Semi rollover #collision on northbound I-5 at 20th Street in @fife_washington Troopers, @wsdot_tacoma, and @TacomaFire at the scene. 4 lanes are currently blocked, leaving only the HOV lane open 🚧 Expect delays! #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/gLEgq7a1uL — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) March 21, 2023

Check out the MyNorthwest Traffic map

Police are efforting to open up more lanes soon.

This is a developing story, Check back for updates.