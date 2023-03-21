LOCAL NEWS
Semi rollover on I-5 in Fife causing major delays to afternoon commute
Mar 21, 2023, 4:27 PM | Updated: 4:51 pm
(WSDOT)
If you have to drive through Fife on Interstate 5, expect major delays for your afternoon commute.
KIRO Newsradio is reporting only the HOV lane is now open as of 4:50 p.m.
🚨Semi rollover #collision on northbound I-5 at 20th Street in @fife_washington
Troopers, @wsdot_tacoma, and @TacomaFire at the scene. 4 lanes are currently blocked, leaving only the HOV lane open 🚧
Expect delays! #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/gLEgq7a1uL
— Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) March 21, 2023
Police are efforting to open up more lanes soon.
This is a developing story, Check back for updates.