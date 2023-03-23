Close
LOCAL NEWS

Micro-home village for homeless approved by Pierce County

Mar 23, 2023, 10:09 AM
The micro-home village will be located just west of Spanaway. (Pierce County Council)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Pierce County Council has given the go-ahead for a controversial micro-home village for homeless people in Spanaway.

The council approved rezoning and funding to allow for the project to move forward.

During a seven-hour meeting Tuesday, the council voted 6-1 to approve the project with funding pending the county executive’s signature.

Almost 300 micro-homes will be located on the site. The homes will be about 400-square-feet. They would be owned and operated by the Tacoma Rescue Mission.

The housing is intended for those who are chronically homeless. Those who apply for housing will be subject to background checks.

Seattle lawyer: ‘Lot of reasons to reject somebody with criminal history’

Opponents who live nearby the site said it would de-value their homes.

The site is located near wetlands and has gotten the proper environmental approvals.

From the Pierce County website:

The site for the village has approximately 27 buildable acres (of 85.73 acres total). It is located off Spanaway Loop Road with access from 176th Street. Along the northern boundary, there are approximately 15 residences and several wetlands; along the eastern boundary there is a vacant lot and Spanaway Loop Road; and along the southern and western boundaries is Joint Base Lewis-McChord. The site will accommodate 285 microhomes, support buildings, community gathering spaces, microenterprises, and necessary healthcare and case management services.

Permitting and construction should start later this year, and the project is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

