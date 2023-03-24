Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Report says antisemitic incidents at all-time high in Washington

Mar 24, 2023, 11:07 AM
antisemitic...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A new report says antisemitic incidents are at an all-time high in Washington.

The Anti-Defamation League released its annual audit on Thursday.

It found a 44% increase in hateful incidents targeting the Jewish community.

The ADL said someone posted a message calling for the killing of Jews during an online Holocaust remembrance service at a Tacoma synagogue.

The organization said hate incidents are up but there could be a way to help.

One of the first local antisemitic incidents of 2022 was graffiti scrawled near the office of Jewish Family Service of Seattle.

“It was like a billboard,” said the organization’s CEO, Rabbi Will Berkovitz.

The graffiti appeared after he wrote an op-ed in the Seattle Times about a rise in hate against the Jewish community.

“They really seemed to be attacking Jews for being Jews,” said Berkovitz.

The ADL said Washington set a new record in 2022 for antisemitic incidents, with 65 incidents compared to four incidents in 2015.

“We have never seen numbers like this before,” said ADL Regional Director Miri Cypers.

Cypers said there’s a similar trend around the country.

“We’re really seeing hate becoming more normalized and the data reflects that,” said Cypers.

She said there are more incidents in schools, such as a hateful message left by a Skyline High School student in response to a post about a meeting of the Jewish Student Union.

“It was pretty hurtful and pretty unexpected,” said student Samantha Tarlowe.

The ADL hopes Washington follows Oregon’s lead. The state now has a bias response hotline for people to report hate incidents which can be passed on to law enforcement.

“Oregon is a model for the nation. We can’t just look at this data and wallow in it and be fearful, we have to do something with it, we have to make a change,” said Cypers.

A bill to launch a $4 million-dollar hotline in Washington did not make it through the Legislature this year, but advocates plan to try again.

 

Local News

polluting San Juan Island...
L.B. Gilbert

Mine fined over $50K for polluting San Juan Island water

A mine owner on San Juan Island is being fined $53,000 for five years worth of documented violations of polluting water on the island.
12 hours ago
sound transit...
Bill Kaczaraba

Debate rages over proposed Sound Transit stations in the CID

The debate over the number and placement of Sound Transit stations in the International District continues to be contentious.
12 hours ago
love is blind...
Kate Stone

The search for love comes to Seattle in newest ‘Love is Blind’ season

The season 4 cast of "Love is Blind" has been announced, with 30 Seattle residents being the show's newest crop of singles.
12 hours ago
Everett Cop...
L.B. Gilbert

Video: Everett police officer released from hospital after getting shot

A shooting early Wednesday morning ended with at least one person dead and an officer hurt after an incident in Everett.
12 hours ago
EV charging stations...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle adding 31 new EV charging stations as part of emissions plan

Seattle City Light approved 31 new locations for curbside "Level-2 EV stations" in their pilot emissions program.
12 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Two Puyallup nurses save man’s life after finding him lifeless, hanging out of car

Two Puyallup nurses are credited with helping save a man’s life, after hey found him halfway out of his car
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Report says antisemitic incidents at all-time high in Washington