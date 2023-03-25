Space Needle joining other national landmarks in going dark Saturday for climate change awareness

SEATTLE — The Space Needle is joining 190 other countries’ and territories’ national landmarks in going dark on Saturday, March 25 to inspire climate action for the planet.

The Seattle landmark will be dark from around 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. to observe Earth Hour and raise awareness for climate change, said the Space Needle.

This year, the Empire State Building, Willis Tower, and the Venetian Las Vegas will join the Space Needle to honor Earth Hour.

“Earth Hour is an initiative started by the World Wildlife Fund and is the world’s largest grassroots movement for the environment,” said the Space Needle.