Hundreds participate in Seattle Big Climb to raise money for blood cancer research

1,300 people climbed up Columbia Center’s 69 stories on Sunday to raise money for cancer research.

Since it started in 1987, the Seattle Big Climb has raised over $26 million in funding for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

One of the participants in Sunday’s event was 14-year-old Julius Wolfe, who was diagnosed with acute leukemia two years ago. After two rounds of chemotherapy failed to improve his condition, he underwent a bone marrow transplant in July 2021 and has been in remission since.

He completed the climb alongside his parents and 11-year-old brother.

“We’re climbing today for all the children and for Julius. We want to make sure … they’re not on experimental drugs anymore. We want to raise money for the Dare to Dream project through LLS so that kids can have a fighting chance,” said Tabitha Nilson, Julius’ mom. “It’s amazing to see how many people are coming out here to fight for the cause.”

This year’s event raised over $700,000, according to LLS.

Registration for next year’s event is expected to open in September.