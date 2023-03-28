Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Cyclist makes, posts ‘do not block’ bike lane signs on Capitol Hill

Mar 28, 2023, 10:09 AM
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A Seattle bike commuter fed up with people parking in bike lanes on Capitol Hill took matters into his own hands.

Bob Svercl made a few official-looking “do not block” bike lane signs and posted them along Pike and Boren last week.

He said he made the signs after he got nowhere with the Seattle Department of Transportation or the city’s Find It, Fix It app.

He then attached the signs to short flex posts marking the bike lanes.

One disappeared after a few days and the other got run over and much it broke off, but he’s not discouraged.

“I definitely got a lot of good responses from people personally where they saw what I did and they want to see if they can do that elsewhere in their neighborhoods,” said Svercl.

Svercl said he’s not worried about possible repercussions and hopes the added attention will push the city toward solving the problem.

He pointed out several other examples where similar guerrilla adjustments to the streetscape have not been punished.

At the top of the list is the spread of eco-blocks placed to discourage tent camps and recreational vehicle parking.

Also on Capitol Hill last fall, a crosswalk was made by residents at East Olive Way and Harvard Avenue East.

SDOT removed it, and a year earlier did the same thing in Greenwood — scrubbing away another crosswalk that neighbors painted.

Local News

FILE - A Seattle police officer walks past tents used by people experiencing homelessness, March 11...
Associated Press

Seattle, feds seek to end most oversight of city’s police

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and Seattle officials asked a judge Tuesday to end most federal oversight of the city’s police department, saying its sustained, decade-long reform efforts are a model for other cities whose law enforcement agencies face federal civil rights investigations. Seattle has overhauled virtually all aspects of its police department […]
13 hours ago
amazon antitrust...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle judge rules Amazon antitrust lawsuit to move forward

An antitrust lawsuit is moving forward against Amazon, claiming that the company artificially drives up prices sold by competing retailers. 
13 hours ago
retail theft...
L.B. Gilbert

Retail theft sting operation leads to 23 arrests in Gig Harbor

A two-day retail theft sting operation in Gig Harbor ended with 23 people in handcuffs last week after an emphasis patrol.
13 hours ago
i-5...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Police find dead body by NB I-5 off-ramp, delays traffic

KIRO Newsradio's Sam Campbell says people were cleaning trash near the off-ramp when they found a dead body.
13 hours ago
derailment...
L.B. Gilbert

Judge: BNSF railroad violated Swinomish Tribe agreement after derailment

A District Court judge in Seattle ruled that Burlington Northern Santa Fe violated an agreement with the Swinomish Tribe.
13 hours ago
Cash business...
Nicole Jennings

King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash

Many businesses have switched to taking cards only, but a King County Council measure would require some businesses to accept cash payments.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Cyclist makes, posts ‘do not block’ bike lane signs on Capitol Hill