Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Council member slammed for misrepresenting himself at conference

Apr 11, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:29 pm

binda...

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Embattled Lynnwood Councilmember Josh Binda recently spoke at a conference in D.C. But he misrepresented himself as speaking on behalf of the council, and elevated his actual role to keynote speaker when he was just a panelist, according to the council’s president. He’s now demanding to be reimbursed for travel he wasn’t approved to take. It’s the latest controversy surrounding the council member, just days after criticism for a “sexual” Instagram post to promote his business to minors. 

Binda attended the National League of Cities (NLC), an event for local leaders to share ideas to improve life for their residents. During a contentious council meeting on March 27, Binda explained he wasn’t attending the meeting in person because he was attending the NLC “on behalf of the council.” Council president Shannon Sessions almost immediately clarified that “just for the record, Councilmember Binda is not at the League of Cities on behalf of the city council, just for the record.”

That response triggered a quick retort by Binda: “I am on behalf of the council, it’s my council member duty, and I am here as a council member.”

Virtually, the same scenario unfolded during the April 10 meeting where Binda claimed he didn’t need permission to attend and then twice asked to be reimbursed. A decision was not decided, but judging by the reaction from the council, it’s unlikely.

Binda did not respond to a request for comment, but Sessions did. She said the only representative of Lynnwood at the NLC was Council Vice President Julieta Altamirano Crosby.

“She brought planned city priority messaging, attended trainings, met with our representatives during prearranged scheduled meetings, and was approved to be there. She will also report back to council on her experiences there and what she learned,” Sessions said in an email to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Rantz: Graphic sex fantasy led to false arrest for kidnapping, Tacoma police say

Binda causing problems

To be an official representative of the city, Sessions said he would have needed to get approval. And had he asked, he wouldn’t have likely received permission anyway.

“If he did ask the council, he likely wouldn’t have gotten approved either because the last two AWC city days function, he attended recently (where other Lynnwood council members attended and [were] active) – he missed all scheduled meetings the city had with legislators and didn’t attend council member trainings, ignored other council member communications, and on one of the trips, stayed at the hotel on the wrong night that [the] city reserved, without communicating with anyone, again — and so the city got charged for two nights because of him — fortunately our council [assistant] was able to talk to the hotel to not get charged the extra night,” Sessions said.

Sessions said Binda never told the council that he was going to D.C. for the event and no tax dollars paid for the trip, nor will any portion of the trip be reimbursed. She notes that he “didn’t attend any pre-arranged city of Lynnwood meetings with our representatives or council member trainings.”

“We found out he was there to benefit himself only through a social networking post,” Sessions said. “Of course, he got a ‘foot in the door’ because he is a sitting council member.”

Rantz: Dems defend WA Supreme Court’s racist capital gains tax ruling

Binda claims he was a keynote speaker. About that…

In a social media post, Binda called it a “complete honor to be a keynote speaker” at the event. While he did speak, the NLC did not list him as a keynote speaker. In fact, he wasn’t listed on their agenda at all. A spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment. Sessions seemingly mocked Binda during the April 10 meeting, reminding him keynote speeches are reserved for notable speakers, which the council member most certainly is not. Indeed, during every council session, he mostly mumbles into the microphone. 

Binda’s apparent message was also not centered around the city of Lynnwood, but about inspiring youth to get more active. He applauded himself, saying it was “a blessing… to be a difference maker, break barriers, and be a voice of a generation.” It appears Binda delivered the same speech (or at least, same theme) as he gives during school assemblies in Snohomish County.

In a social media post responding to the controversies, a defiant Binda leveled unsubstantiated claims of racism and media conspiracies.

“I’ve been consistently slandered, stalked, intimidated, and bullied behind closed doors. Discriminated against because of my age and race. Plotted against by certain media outlets, colleagues, and groups of people who’ve decided to spread misinformation which continuously put me and the people closest around me in harm’s way,” he wrote

Lynnwood embroiled in debate over WA assault weapon ban

Binda recall campaign

Binda continues to court controversy, inspiring Lynnwood activists to start a recall campaign. 

“It is evident that this and other documented behavior by this council member neither represent the best of any city council nor of the City of Lynnwood,” said Committee to Recall Joshua Binda chair Diodato Boucsieguez in a statement. “This committee strongly believes that Councilmember Joshua Binda has met the conditions of malfeasance as outlined in the Revised Code of Washington to be recalled. It is the duty of Lynnwood residents to recall City Councilmember Joshua Binda from the Lynnwood City Council and restore integrity to our city.”

Earlier this year, Binda started a company, Josh Binda Speaks LLC. But it’s come under fire recently and his council colleagues seem to be growing tired of his antics. He’s under investigation for using the city council chambers to film a promotional video for his company, but did not have permission. And he faces a torrent of criticism and calls for resignation after posting a sexualized photo on Instagram to promote his business to minors. He claimed the criticism was racist.

He was also found guilty and fined by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission for disclosure violations. The Everett Herald notes that his campaign finance filings “showed upward of $10,000 spent on dental work, hair cuts, plane tickets, towing expenses, and more.” He later reimbursed his campaign for the expenditures. And he was fined for failing to submit his personal financial affairs statement as required.

Rantz: Fake outrage over word ended Kent School Board president’s career

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

assault weapons...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats ban ‘hyper-masculine’ guns while freeing criminals

Indeed, the same lawmakers banning assault weapons are implementing policies to keep violent criminals out of jail.

2 days ago

assault weapon...

Bryan Suits

Suits: ‘Stop calling it an epidemic’ with assault weapons ban likely

Bryan Suits talked about the legislation on the Bryan Suits show saying that the real issue isn't the guns

2 days ago

WA Democrats...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Democrats push abusive new tax on jobs they say earn too much

Washington state Democrats are taking advantage of the partisan and racist Supreme Court ruling redefining a capital gains tax as an excise tax. Democrats hope to tax specific job salaries at the behest of healthcare workers' unions.

3 days ago

fire...

Max Gross

Gross: Concerning trend continues at Renton homeless hotels

Obviously, this is a concerning trend. This site also had a fire on Jan. 31 that was caused by someone smoking on a bed.

5 days ago

Kent School Board...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Fake outrage over word ended Kent School Board president’s career

A completely contrived controversy over a word we're supposed to pretend is offensive cost a school board president his position.

7 days ago

homelessness...

Max Gross

Mayor Harrell continues to throw money at Seattle’s homelessness problem

The homelessness issue has crescendoed into a new concerning trend: Bodies being discovered in public places.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Rantz: Council member slammed for misrepresenting himself at conference