LOCAL NEWS

Manufactured roadblocks lead to attempted kidnapping in Pierce County

Mar 31, 2023, 6:05 PM
Photo from Pierce County Sherrif's office
Pierce County Deputies reported a woman in the Roy area fended off an attempted kidnapping after she got out of her car Thursday to move several sandbags and a box from the road at the intersection of  420th St E. and Harts Lake Valley Rd E.

The suspect put a burlap bag over her head and grabbed her after she left her vehicle. The woman fought back and was able to break free, according to police, and she yelled for her son, who was in the car, to call 911 as the suspect fled through the field.

The woman described the suspect as a Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years of age. He is approximately 5-foot-7 with a muscular build with straight, coarse hair that is longer on top and short on the sides. He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, camo pants, and black gloves.

Deputies said if the road is blocked and you are suspicious, back up until you are somewhere safe to call for help.

