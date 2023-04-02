Close
LOCAL NEWS

Homeowner shoots, kills burglar in Lake Forest Park

Apr 2, 2023, 7:25 AM
Lake Forest Park...
Lake Forest Park Police say a homeowner in Lake Forest Park shot and killed a home intruder on Wednesday afternoon. (Lake Forest Police Department's Facebook page)
(Lake Forest Police Department's Facebook page)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

A homeowner in Lake Forest Park will likely not face charges after allegedly shooting and killing an intruder.

Lake Forest Park Police say they responded to a call on Wednesday afternoon of a 37-year-old burglar kicking down the door of a home.

77-year-old Bellevue woman stops home intruder in landslide neighborhood

The homeowner says the suspect came at him, so he shot the burglar several times. Officers arrived to the scene within minutes and provided first aid to the burglar, but the suspect died at the scene.

One neighbor told KIRO 7 News the situation leaves the entire neighborhood feeling uneasy.

“Seeing a body in the doorway then all of the people, the cops, the forensics, it was a lot,” said Kelsey Cravens, a neighbor who knows the homeowner. “It’s really scary. It freaks me out because we thought this was a really nice, safe area when we moved here.”

Spanaway man who shot, killed home intruder tells Dori, ‘If it comes to you, protect yourself’

An investigation is underway.

KIRO 7 News contributed to this report.

