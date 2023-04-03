Close
LOCAL NEWS

New exhibits coming to Washington State Spring Fair opening in two weeks

Apr 3, 2023, 7:14 AM
The Washington State Spring Fair in downtown Puyallup is about two weeks away and this year will have new exhibits.

One new exhibit to check out is an immersive jungle experience highlighting different animals in the tropics. Another new event is the Nitro Circus: Freestyle Crew.

Fan favorites, like the piglet palace, will be back. Also, spring fair shopping, plants and pinot, and a hip hop juggler.

Early bird tickets are now available online through April 7 and can be used any day the fair is open.

The fair will run from April 13 to 16.

