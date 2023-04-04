Community outraged over murder of Central District activist

A community is outraged after a young activist was killed and his 9-year-old nephew injured in an apparent act of road rage on Seattle’s Capitol Hill.

The 35-year-old man suspected of killing Elijah Lewis was a no-show at his first court appearance.

He is accused of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the shooting Saturday afternoon near the busy intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street.

The young man’s death is impacting an entire community. Elijah Lewis was young, but he was already a force in this community.

So the community that he often fed at the Liberty Bank building during the pandemic gathered on Monday evening after what turned out to be a pretty emotional day.

“He took my brother at 23 years old and he wasn’t even at the apex of what he was.” It was all Mario Dunham could do to contain his emotions.

The death of his brother, 23-year-old Elijah Lewis, is being felt across the Central District, the home base for his activism for racial justice.

“I want the South End and the CD to understand that we are mad,” said Dunham. “But we’re mad together. My brother was a positive beacon for change and hope.”

Elijah Lewis was celebrating his nine-year-old nephew’s birthday when eyewitnesses say he passed Patrick Cooney on his scooter on East Pine Street.

According to court documents, Lewis was attempting to turn onto Broadway and there was an altercation. Cooney, who had a concealed weapons permit, pulled out a handgun and shot Lewis’ nephew. Lewis drove away, trying to shield his nephew. But Cooney kept shooting, fatally striking Lewis. His vehicle came to rest at Harvard Avenue and East Pike Street.

Cooney waived his appearance at his bail hearing. But the judge found probable cause to hold the suspect for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Afterwards, family and friends clung to each other in their shared grief. A sense, they say, they still won’t get justice.

“No,” said Dunham. “Because my brother’s not here. He could have just not shot my brother and went on his way.”

The people who organized Monday’s gathering said anyone can drop by in a show of just how much Elijah Lewis meant to the community he loved.

As for the man suspected of killing him, a judge set his bail at $2 million.

The King County prosecutor has until Wednesday to file formal charges.