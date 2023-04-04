Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Community outraged over murder of Central District activist

Apr 4, 2023, 6:39 AM
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
(Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

 A community is outraged after a young activist was killed and his 9-year-old nephew injured in an apparent act of road rage on Seattle’s Capitol Hill.

The 35-year-old man suspected of killing Elijah Lewis was a no-show at his first court appearance.

He is accused of second-degree murder and first-degree assault for the shooting Saturday afternoon near the busy intersection of Broadway and East Pine Street.

The young man’s death is impacting an entire community. Elijah Lewis was young, but he was already a force in this community.

So the community that he often fed at the Liberty Bank building during the pandemic gathered on Monday evening after what turned out to be a pretty emotional day.

“He took my brother at 23 years old and he wasn’t even at the apex of what he was.” It was all Mario Dunham could do to contain his emotions.

The death of his brother, 23-year-old Elijah Lewis, is being felt across the Central District, the home base for his activism for racial justice.

“I want the South End and the CD to understand that we are mad,” said Dunham. “But we’re mad together. My brother was a positive beacon for change and hope.”

Elijah Lewis was celebrating his nine-year-old nephew’s birthday when eyewitnesses say he passed Patrick Cooney on his scooter on East Pine Street.

According to court documents, Lewis was attempting to turn onto Broadway and there was an altercation. Cooney, who had a concealed weapons permit, pulled out a handgun and shot Lewis’ nephew. Lewis drove away, trying to shield his nephew. But Cooney kept shooting, fatally striking Lewis.  His vehicle came to rest at Harvard Avenue and East Pike Street.

Cooney waived his appearance at his bail hearing.  But the judge found probable cause to hold the suspect for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Afterwards, family and friends clung to each other in their shared grief. A sense, they say, they still won’t get justice.

“No,” said Dunham. “Because my brother’s not here. He could have just not shot my brother and went on his way.”

The people who organized Monday’s gathering said anyone can drop by in a show of just how much Elijah Lewis meant to the community he loved.

As for the man suspected of killing him, a judge set his bail at $2 million.

The King County prosecutor has until Wednesday to file formal charges.

Local News

jayapal corporate...
L.B. Gilbert

Jayapal introduces constitutional amendment to curtail corporate power

Jayapal has introduced a Constitutional amendment that would reverse the "Citizens United" decision and ends unlimited corporate donations to politicians.
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Frustrations mount after Burien homeless camp relocates a block away from first location

Frustrations are mounting after some people who were living at a homeless encampment that had just been cleared outside Burien’s City Hall and Library
10 hours ago
cadf...
Frank Sumrall

Governor loses lawsuit after being accused of ‘secret negotiations’

The lawsuit claims OFM failed to provide public records in connection with the governor’s “secret negotiations" with public sector employee unions.
10 hours ago
whale...
Lisa Brooks

Gray whale carcass washed ashore, among 300+ whales unexpectedly dead

Yet another body of a gray whale has washed ashore in western Washington. The emaciated 41-foot-long marine mammal washed up on the shores of Fox Island
10 hours ago
FILE - A "For Rent" sign is displayed outside a building in Philadelphia, June 22, 2022. The cost o...
Associated Press

US rent growth easing, but remains a burden for many tenants

The cost of renting an apartment is easing after skyrocketing in recent years, though it remains painfully high for many Americans.
10 hours ago
FILE - Karen McRea feeds frozen fish to Keiko, star of the movie "Free Willy," in his pen off the c...
Associated Press

Bringing Lolita home: How to release a long-captive orca?

SEATTLE (AP) — An ambitious plan announced last week to return Lolita, a killer whale held captive for more than a half-century, to her home waters in Washington’s Puget Sound thrilled those who have long advocated for her to be freed from her tank at the Miami Seaquarium. But it also called to mind the […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Community outraged over murder of Central District activist