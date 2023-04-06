Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Attempted rescue on Fivemile Lake in Auburn leads to 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Apr 6, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 9:39 am
lake...
Fivemile lake (Photo from King County Parks)
(Photo from King County Parks)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Tragedy struck Auburn’s Fivemile Lake Wednesday evening when two men were stranded in the water leading to dire consequences.

King County Sheriff’s Sgt. M. Corbett Ford says they got an initial call just after 5 p.m., saying that there were two men in Fivemile Lake.

Man drowns in the Wenatchee river after innertube flipped

A man had been fishing on his kayak when he fell into the lake. A man on the shore nearby saw the fall and went to try and rescue him from the frigid water.

Sergeant Corbett Ford says somebody called 911 when neither man resurfaced.

A boat came along and rescued the kayaker, but the man who went in to save him drowned.

Sgt. Ford says the kayaker, described as a man in his early 40s, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.

It took divers from the King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and other fire agency rescue divers more than two hours to find the other victim, who was in his 30s.

The body of the man from the shore was pulled from the lake just after 7:15 pm.

It’ll be up to the King County Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death, but Sgt. Ford says there was nothing suspicious to report.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said if both men had been wearing life jackets, the tragedy could have been prevented.

“Lifejackets do save lives,” KCSO Sgt. Rich Barton told KIRO 7. “It’s actually required to be on the boat. Any body of water, any boat has to have a viable life jacket that fits, proper size, you don’t have to be wearing it, but in this environment, you should be wearing it.”

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

Local News

(AP Photo/File)...
Chris Sullivan

Be sure to smile, speed cameras approved for state work zones

The Governor has signed a bill that will allow the Department of Transportation to put up automated speed enforcement cameras in work zones.
10 hours ago
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Bus crash in snowstorm injures 11 farm workers headed to Washington

A bus carrying contract farm workers from Texas to Washington state crashed on a snowy Wyoming road early Wednesday, sending 11 people to a hospital with injuries.
10 hours ago
missing...
L.B. Gilbert

Police looking for missing woman last seen at Mariners game

A search is underway for a 58-year-old woman who's been missing since going on a date to a Mariner's Game last week.
10 hours ago
charged...
Associated Press

Harassment case dropped after judge finds no probable cause

Prosecutors in Washington state have dropped a long-running harassment case against a man who had been accused of making threats to kill four women and a judge involved in a prior cyberstalking case against him.
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Activists rally in Seattle for end to large-scale fish farming operations

Activists organized Wednesday to call for a stop to large-scale aquaculture developments that carry out breeding, raising, and harvesting of fish
10 hours ago
Feet...
Micki Gamez

Sixth graders selling feet pictures online to strangers, parents unaware

According to Detective James, the pictures of feet are often used for the sexual gratification of the buyers.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.
Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Attempted rescue on Fivemile Lake in Auburn leads to 1 dead, 1 hospitalized