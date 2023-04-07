Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Bill to increase penalties against hazing passes unanimously

Apr 6, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 6:41 pm

Hazing...

Bryan Hall on the Washington State University campus (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

State lawmakers have unanimously agreed to increase the penalties for hazing, making the offense a gross misdemeanor with up to a year in jail once the governor signs the new bill.

Additionally, this bill added felony hazing to the statutory lists of crimes against persons and crimes of harassment. Hazing that causes ‘substantial bodily harm’ will be a felony with up to five years in jail.

Real estate excise tax could become highest in nation with new bill

“It is about time that we started taking the crime of hazing a lot more seriously and make sure institutions that allow this are indeed held accountable,” Democratic State Senator Manka Dhingra told KIRO Newsradio.

A person who participates in hazing will also forfeit any entitlement to state-funded grants, scholarships, or awards.

“55% of students experience some form of hazing, and 95% of these hazing incidents go unreported,” the staff summary of public testimony wrote in the legislation. “Hazing remains rampant on all types of colleges and can occur outside of fraternities and sororities. Students want this bill because organizations have not learned from recent deaths and hazing remains a requirement to join clubs, fraternities, and sororities.”

The bill was inspired and came to fruition after 19-year-old Sam Martinez died from alcohol poisoning in 2019. His parents pushed for an anti-hazing law that would increase potential punishments for the crime after police blamed Martinez’s death on hazing.

Governor loses lawsuit after being accused of ‘secret negotiations’

Police believed the tragedy occurred during an event with Alpha Tau Omega, a Washington State University fraternity.

The bill passed unanimously, 96-0, in the House March 1 before making its way through the Senate. His parents also pushed for an additional law requiring college organizations to document and disclose past hazing incidents. It passed last year.

Matt Markovich contributed to this reporting.

Local News

Starbucks...

Micki Gamez

Complaints swirl over Starbucks’ newly released olive oil latte

Starbucks launched a new line of coffee drinks. They're called the Oleato and it comes with one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil.

22 hours ago

Feet...

Micki Gamez

6th graders selling feet pictures online to strangers, parents unaware

According to Detective James, the pictures of feet are often used for the sexual gratification of the buyers.

22 hours ago

FILE - Boise, Idaho, resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant symbol i...

Associated Press

Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it illegal for an adult to help a minor get an abortion without parental consent.

22 hours ago

boats...

L.B. Gilbert

Lake Union arson suspect pleads not guilty to setting 30 boats on fire

A fire broke out in a dry dock storage facility on Lake Union Wednesday morning, causing several dozen boats to go up in flames.

22 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Julia Dallas, KIRO 7 News

Famous killer whale ‘Chainsaw’ returns to Salish Sea

A local celebrity killer whale has returned to the Salish Sea, the Pacific Whale Watch Association said on Thursday.

22 hours ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 06: Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol following a rally with Pre...

Associated Press

Washington state man pleads guilty in Jan. 6 insurrection

A Washington state man accused of entering the U.S. Capitol with a pro-Trump mob during the Jan. 6 deadly insurrection has pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Bill to increase penalties against hazing passes unanimously