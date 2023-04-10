Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Lane closures on I-90 begin as part of months long construction project

Apr 10, 2023, 10:18 AM | Updated: 11:10 am

I-90 Traffic Mess...

Traffic was a nightmare for many on I-90 last year (KIRO 7 News)

(KIRO 7 News)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Westbound Interstate 90 drivers need to prepare for upcoming lane closures between Preston and Issaquah.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the first of six multi-day lane closures, westbound I-90 will be reduced to just one lane around the clock until Wednesday evening.

Remember WB I-90 construction backups? They’re coming back

The state’s Tom Pearce says last year, similar lane reductions caused huge westbound backups, especially during the morning commute.

Monday’s work will focus on bridges between the Preston Interchange at Southeast 82nd Street and Highlands Drive.

“It is the original pavement that we put down more than 40 years ago, so it lasted a long time. Our goal is to get in there, do a really good job with it this time, and hopefully it holds up for decades more,” Pearce said.

This is the first of six weeks of multi-lane closures in the area.

Similar lane closures last year created huge backups on westbound I-90, especially during the morning commute.

The city of Issaquah recommends preparing extra time and staying home if possible.

“This is a big deal for those traveling in the Issaquah area (this) week,” said WSDOT. “Please give yourself lots of extra time, be patient, and be safe near the work zones.”

There will be three more similar closings this spring, according to WSDOT.

Local News

Auburn man...

Bill Kaczaraba

Auburn member of Proud Boys awaits verdict in Jan. 6 trial

Closing arguments are expected this week and an Auburn man awaits the verdict in the Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial.

13 hours ago

child marriages tax vote stricter blood alcohol...

L.B. Gilbert

Washington House passes bill to eliminate advisory votes on tax increases

The Washington state Senate just passed a bill Wednesday that would repeal advisory votes, which are votes required to be held on all tax increases.

13 hours ago

Leticia Martinez-Cosman (left) with the man she went on a date with to the Mariners opening day gam...

L.B. Gilbert

Suspect in woman’s disappearance from Mariners game later allegedly attacked her son

A search is underway for a 58-year-old woman who's been missing since going on a date to a Mariners game last Friday.

13 hours ago

FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies during the Senate Finance Commi...

Associated Press

Health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as ‘not America’

Biden said his administration would fight the Texas ruling. Kacsmaryk's 67-page order gave the government seven days to appeal.

13 hours ago

boat...

Bill Kaczaraba

Shelter-in-place order lifted as boat fire smoke dissipates

A shelter-in-place order in Pierce County was lifted Monday morning as smoke from a Tacoma boat fire decreased.

13 hours ago

Burien police officer hurt...

MyNorthwest Staff

King County deputy hurt during car chase in Burien

A King County deputy was hurt after a chase in Burien on Monday. Police say an officer tried pulling over a driver, but the man drove off.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Lane closures on I-90 begin as part of months long construction project