Lane closures on I-90 begin as part of months long construction project

Westbound Interstate 90 drivers need to prepare for upcoming lane closures between Preston and Issaquah.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the first of six multi-day lane closures, westbound I-90 will be reduced to just one lane around the clock until Wednesday evening.

Remember WB I-90 construction backups? They’re coming back

The backups are growing WB 90 between Preston and Issaquah. Only one lane will be open until 6pm Wednesday. @wsdot @wsdot_traffic pic.twitter.com/43pQVE24qf — Chris Sullivan (@NEWSGUYSULLY) April 10, 2023

The state’s Tom Pearce says last year, similar lane reductions caused huge westbound backups, especially during the morning commute.

Monday’s work will focus on bridges between the Preston Interchange at Southeast 82nd Street and Highlands Drive.

“It is the original pavement that we put down more than 40 years ago, so it lasted a long time. Our goal is to get in there, do a really good job with it this time, and hopefully it holds up for decades more,” Pearce said.

This is the first of six weeks of multi-lane closures in the area.

The city of Issaquah recommends preparing extra time and staying home if possible.

“This is a big deal for those traveling in the Issaquah area (this) week,” said WSDOT. “Please give yourself lots of extra time, be patient, and be safe near the work zones.”

There will be three more similar closings this spring, according to WSDOT.

Heads up I-90 travelers – next week! ⏰Mon. Apr 10, 10am – Wed. Apr 12, 6pm 📍I-90 WB btwn #Preston/#Issaquah 🚧Reduced to ONE lane for roadway repairs#PlanAhead, use alternate routes and expect delays! This will cause significant traffic.@cityofissaquah @SnoqualmieGov pic.twitter.com/zdF1n4GeV1 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 7, 2023